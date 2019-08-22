KutztownMarian and Friends perform at Kutztown Fair Marian and Friends perform at Kutztown Fair 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter SMS Email Children pose with Chester the PA Dutch Mouse and Marian Gehman of Marian and Friends on Children's Day at Kutztown Fair on Aug. 17. Lisa Mitchell - MediaNews Group Chester the PA Dutch Mouse and Marian Gehman, a native of Kutztown, of Marian and Friends perform for families on Children's Day at Kutztown Fair on Aug. 17. Lisa Mitchell - MediaNews Group Marian Gehman, a native of Kutztown who has been a ventriloquist since age 8, encourages children to come see the Marian and Friends show at the Kutztown Fair on Aug. 17. Lisa Mitchell - MediaNews Group Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save More from this section WA: COUPLE CLAIMS TO BE CPS, TRIES TO TAKE CHILD Jet crashes and catches on fire during takeoff Parkland father discusses gun background checks Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNew roundabout opens at intersection of routes 73 and 662 in Oley TownshipElverson sunflower field becomes summer destinationFire displaces Ontelaunee Township familyDog Days of August return to BoyertownOley girl's Pillow Project collects 400 pillows for Berks foster childrenHamburg-er Festival features eating contests, burger stands, entertainmentShoemakersville Boy Scouts host 21st Annual Auto ShowBreakfast on the Farm event showcases modern Pa dairy farmingCrowds pack 148th Annual Kutztown FairCommunity paints Kutztown mural, part of Ten Thousand Flowers Project Images Videos