It was an encore presentation by Marian Gehman and Friends at the Blue Mountain 50 Plus Club monthly meeting with her many talents and many voices. And the audience loved it.
“I always enjoy her,” says Dorothy Sheidy, Membership Committee for the group.
“She can do so many voices,” adds Dorothy.
Nancy Sweinhart, who has also seen Marian Gehmen and Friends in action before, agrees.
"We enjoyed it,” says Shirley Brown for herself and her husband Ken.
“Great!” says group president John Snyder in his summation of her program, which included her daughter Jessica, as well as a puppet helper and more.
Anyone wishing to contact the Blue Mountain 50 Plus Club can call the club president at 717-866-5271.
And those wishing to connect with Marian and Friends can visit her website: www.marianandfriends.com.