Join a trained Master Gardeners and Master Watershed Stewards of Berks County as they lead several webinars this spring.
Residents of Berks County and beyond can learn about rain barrels, home composting, gardening for wildlife and more. All presentations will be held virtually through Zoom.
Gardening for Birds – March 25 at 7 p.m.
Hosted free by Kutztown Community Library, this presentation will focus on what you can do to attract birds to your backyard. A trained Master Gardener discuss the most common birds in PA, where to look for them, and what plants to add to your landscape to help attract, house, protect, feed and find our aviary friends. Register at https://forms.gle/eqP6xCNM9sXMaTCZ7.
Gardening for Wildlife – March 27 at 10 a.m.
Hosted by Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, this program focuses on how to attract wildlife to your garden. From a trained Master Gardener, learn which plants will help you provide habitat for the wildlife in your area. This event is part of Hawk Mountain’s Discovery Institute series. A private link to the webinar will be emailed to all registrants about one hour before the start of the live program. A recording of the webinar will be posted and shared to all registrants following the event. Cost is $8 (non-member), $5 (Hawk Mountain Sanctuary member). Register at https://hawkmountain.ticketleap.com/gardening-for-wildlife-webinar-2021/dates/Mar-27-2021_at_1000AM (Registration closes two hours before the start of the program.)
Home Composting: Nature’s Recycler – April 1, 7 to 8:15 p.m.
Penn State Extension teaches how to use kitchen scraps and yard waste to improve your garden. Home composting can turn your garden trash into garden cash (black gold). This program will provide an overview of the benefits and the simple steps of home composting. Attendees will learn the amazing natural processes that will turn kitchen scraps and yard waste into compost that can be used to improve your ornamental and vegetable garden. Best practices for home composting will be presented. Cost is $5. Register at https://extension.psu.edu/home-composting-natures-recycler.
Garden Destinations in Berks and Beyond - April 15, 7 to 8:15 p.m.
Penn State Extension hosts this program about fun day trips in and around Berks County. Most of the destinations will be in Berks County and are an easy one-day trip. You can potentially experience the azaleas and rhododendrons in May at the Welkinweir Estate near Pottstown as well as the colorful Malcolm Gross Rose Gardens near Allentown. Hershey Gardens is another great place that will be spotlighted, with its unusual butterfly atrium. You will learn about the rooftop gardens at Reading Hospital, and the student-designed gardens at Conrad Weiser School District. Let's not forget the spectacular display gardens closer to Philadelphia such as the Tyler Arboretum, Longwood Gardens, Chanticleer, Mt. Cuba, and more. Cost is $5. Register at https://extension.psu.edu/garden-destinations-in-berks-and-beyond.
Gardening for Birds - April 17, 10 a.m.
The Township of Spring Library hosts this presentation on what you can do to attract birds to your backyard. A trained Master Gardener discusses the most common birds in PA, where to look for them, and what plants to add to your landscape to help attract, house, protect, feed and find our aviary friends. To register, contact Spring Township at 610-373-9888 or springtwp@berks.lib.pa.us.
We Can Compost – April 18, 2 p.m.
Hawk Mountain Sanctuary hosts this webinar on how to turn kitchen scraps into a valuable soil amendment - compost. A Master Gardener volunteer from Penn State Extension, Berks County, will share the many benefits of compost for soil and plant health. This event is part of Hawk Mountain’s Discovery Institute series. A private link to the webinar will be emailed to all registrants about one hour before the start of the live program. A recording of the webinar will be posted and shared to all registrants following the event. Cost is $8 (non-member), $5 (Hawk Mountain Sanctuary member). Register at https://hawkmountain.ticketleap.com/you-can-compost-2021/dates/Apr-18-2021_at_0200PM (Registration closes two hours before the start of the program.)
Rain Barrel Workshop – April 29, 7 p.m.
Join a Penn State Extension Master Watershed Steward as they guide you through the process of constructing your own, fully functioning rain barrel. This event is part of Hawk Mountain’s Discovery Institute series. A private link to the webinar will be emailed to all registrants about one hour before the start of the live program. A recording of the webinar will be posted and shared to all registrants following the event. Cost is $8 (non-member), $5 (Hawk Mountain Sanctuary member). Register at https://hawkmountain.ticketleap.com/rain-barrel-workshop-2021/dates/Apr-29-2021_at_0700PM (Registration closes two hours before the start of the program.)
For more information about either the Master Gardeners or Master Watershed Stewards of Berks County, including how to become a volunteer, please contact program coordinator, Natalie Marioni at 610-378-1327 or nkm5342@psu.edu.
To reach a trained Master Gardner for home gardening assistance, email BerksMG@psu.edu. For questions related to managing runoff on your property, home ponds, rain barrels, rain gardens, or streamside property care, connect with a train Master Watershed Steward by emailing askamws@psu.edu.
The Pennsylvania State University encourages qualified persons with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities. If you anticipate needing any type of accommodation or have questions about the physical access provided, please contact us at 610-378-1327 in advance of your participation or visit.