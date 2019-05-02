Leah Wenhold, a 2013 graduate of Parkland High School, received the Chancellor’s Citation for Extraordinary Professional Promise from the University of Tennessee on April 16.
Leah is the daughter of Randy and Darlene Wenhold of Allentown and the granddaughter of Lee and Helen Shollenberger of Hamburg.
This honor is awarded to undergraduate and graduate students who demonstrate professional promise in teaching, research, or other contributions. Leah will graduate from the University of Tennessee in 2019 with a master’s degree in geology with a minor in watershed studies.
Leah is a 2017 Summa Cum Laude graduate from Temple University where she received a bachelor of science degree in geology. She was awarded the Diamond Award by the University, the highest recognition by the Department of Student Affairs given to a Temple undergraduate who has demonstrated superior leadership, academic achievement, service to the University, and impact on a community. Leah was the first geology student to ever be honored with the award that was given to just 22 students out of the undergraduate enrollment of 29,000 in 2017.