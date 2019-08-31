McGruff the Crime Dog along with Chief Brian Horner, Sergeant Ronald Mohl, Detective Sergeant Robert Wood, Officer Alan Shinkus, Officer Travis Parks, Officer Brandon Moris, and Administrative Assistant Ruth Manmiller of Northern Berks Regional Police Department visited Andrew Maier Elementary School in Blandon and Schuylkill Valley Elementary School in Ontelaunee Township, congratulating the students on a very successful and safe first day back for the 2019-2020 school year.
McGruff the Crime Dog welcomes students on first day of school