Join the National Park Service at Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 13 for a free event. Spend a day with us devoted to the animals who served as important members of the community and called Hopewell their home.
Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site invites kids and their families to come explore, learn, and protect the park. Visitors can participate in a variety of activities to learn about the significance of Hopewell Furnace and its animals. Start at the Visitor Center to pick up the schedule of events for the day, inquire about becoming a Junior Ranger, and explore our 19th century iron-making village. All ages are encouraged to attend.
Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site preserves and interprets an early American industrial landscape and community. Showcasing an iron making community and its surrounding countryside, Hopewell Furnace was active from 1771 to 1883. The park’s facilities are currently open daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is closed Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.
Hopewell Furnace is located five miles south of Birdsboro, PA, off of Route 345. Admission to the park is free. For more information, stop by the park's visitor center, call 610-582-8773, or visit the park's web site at www.nps.gov/hofu.