Join the National Park Service on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site for a day of free programs and activities devoted to the animals that were a part of the historic Hopewell Furnace community. We will also explore the significance of wool at Hopewell for household use by going through the process of cleaning a fleece of raw wool.
Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site invites kids and their families to come explore, learn, and protect” the park. Visitors can participate in a variety of activities and programs to learn about the significance of Hopewell Furnace and its animals.
Highlighted demonstrations include preparing wool for household use, story time, and various craft activities. Start at the Visitor Center to pick up the schedule of events for the day, inquire about becoming a Junior Ranger, and explore our 19th century iron-making village. All ages are encouraged to attend. The programs begin at 10 a.m. and at at 4 p.m.
Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site preserves and interprets an early American industrial landscape and community. Showcasing an iron making community and its surrounding countryside, Hopewell Furnace was active from 1771 to 1883.
The park’s facilities are currently open daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. Hopewell Furnace is located, at 2 Mark Bird Lane in Elverson, five miles south of Birdsboro, PA, off of Route 345. Admission to the park is free.
For more information, stop by the park's visitor center, call 610-582-8773, or visit the park's web site at www.nps.gov/hofu