The ELANCO Dementia Friendly Community is pleased to announce the start of Memory Cafés in Morgantown and New Holland.
“A Memory Café is a stigma-free social gathering for people with memory impairment and their care partners,” coordinator Crystal Yunginger explains. “We want to create a space where people can go and feel a sense of belonging and normalcy within the community.”
“It’s not a support group,” Yunginger cautions. Instead, she says, “A Memory Café is an opportunity to connect with other people who may be facing the same challenges and find informal peer support.”
Volunteers with the ELANCO Dementia Friendly Community will host the Memory Cafés. Volunteers will have first aid and dementia training, but they will not be able to provide a diagnosis. Instead they can provide understanding and resources.
A Memory Café will be held on the second Wednesday of each month at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main Street, Morgantown, from 6:15-7:45 p.m. In addition, a Memory Café will be held on the fourth Wednesday of each month at Trinity Lutheran Church, 221 E Main Street, New Holland from 2:15-3:45 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided during these free events.
The ELANCO Dementia Friendly Community initiative offers educational resources about dementia and support for those living with the effects of dementia to the ELANCO community. The Dementia Friendly Community steering committee is comprised of representatives from the local business, public service, and church community, individuals personally impacted by dementia, and persons currently working in professional care of those with dementia.
For more information, contact Crystal Yunginger, Memory Café coordinator, at 717-487-6223.