Monica Hallman, PTA, clinical director of Barto, took her PT skills on the road to Boyertown Area High School in February for the Harlem Wizards Game, sponsored by the Foundation for Boyertown Education.
Monica assisted the Harlem Wizard’s players by acting as their athletic trainer, stretching, and using her extensive therapy expertise for the “FUNRaiser” which raised over $8,000. These funds will go back into the classrooms throughout the Boyertown School district.
The Harlem Wizards faced off against the Foundation for Boyertown Education All-stars, which consisted of faculty members, varsity basketball players and during the 3rd quarter featured a game between two 5th grade squads representing our elementary schools from the Boyertown School District.
The Foundation for Boyertown Education fosters enriched educational experiences for the students of the Boyertown Area School District by providing grants and enhanced learning opportunities.