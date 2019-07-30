The Berks County coroner's office said July 29 that a Lebanon County man who was found dead July 28 along the Appalachian Trail after going missing five days earlier died of a self-inflicted gunshot.
A search team located James Cramer, 56, of Jackson Township about 11 a.m. July 28 on the trail in Bethel Township, state police said.
The coroner's office on July 29 ruled the death a suicide.
Cramer left his home shortly before 8 p.m. July 23 and his loved ones contacted state police at the Jonestown station.
He was believed to have gone to the Appalachian Trail and there were indications he planned to kill himself, authorities said.
His car was found in a parking lot near the Appalachian Trail on Route 645 in Pine Grove Township, Schuylkill County.
A search for Cramer was conducted on the trail and woods using troopers, K-9 units and a helicopter, but he was not located.