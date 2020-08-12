A stop sign knocked over from a previous incident was blamed for a two-car crash in Rockland Township.
State police said the crash occurred about 3 p.m. Aug. 10 and there were no injuries. Lois A. Toaldo, 80, Birdsboro, was northbound on Schweitz Road and her car collided with a car driven eastbound on Fredericksville Road by Steven R. Fordyce, 68, Mertztown, troopers said.
Troopers said the stop sign on Schweitz Road had been run over at some previous time.
The township road crew reset the sign, according to PennDOT.