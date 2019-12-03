Lisa Ann Snyder wants the public to know she is not the Lisa R. Snyder charged Dec. 1 with killing her 8-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter in their Albany Township home.
"I just have the same name and live in the same township," she said in a phone interview.
Snyder, 52, who is recuperating from the recent below-knee amputation of her left leg, said ever since news of the charges broke, she has been the victim of scathing comments and threats of harm left on her personal Facebook page and the Facebook page of her business, Blooming Wheels.
One person, she said, threatened to push her from her wheelchair.
“I really can’t handle much more,” she said. "This is making me physically ill."
Snyder said she can't delete the comments fast enough.
"Instead of jumping to conclusions and making accusations, let's pray for these beautiful children, our town and the family left behind," she said.
Snyder said she was diagnosed 20 years ago with a painful and chronic degenerative condition, reflex sympathetic dystrophy, or RSD, which led to the amputation. She began turning discarded bicycle wheels into the decorative wreaths she calls “blooming wheels” as a distraction from her constant pain.
"I create beautiful blooming wheels," she said. "I love my family, and I am trying to heal from my amputation."
Snyder, who has a married daughter, Falon Stahley, 27, is older than Lisa R. Snyder, who is 36.
“Only ignorant people would assume I am that Lisa Snyder,” she said. “My friends know me and my love for my family.”