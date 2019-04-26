Working closely with Fleetwood Fire Department Chief John Manmiller, Fleetwood area first responders and the Berks County Coroner’s Office presented a Mock Crash Safety Demonstration at Fleetwood Area School District on April 23.
This was a dramatic demonstration designed to raise awareness of the dangers, and possible consequences, of risky behaviors while driving or riding in cars. All Fleetwood High School seniors and juniors were encouraged to attend.
The event realistically depicted the possible outcomes of behaviors such as speeding, reckless or distracted driving, driving under the influence, and not wearing seatbelts.
Fleetwood Student Council seniors played the parts of those involved in the crash. One student was trapped in the vehicle, one was ejected from the vehicle, and one was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
The demonstration was followed by a brief vehicle safety presentation in the auditorium from Assistant Chief Deputy Coroner Kurt E. Katzenmoyer, Fleetwood Fire Chief John Manmiller and Fleetwood Police Officer Joel Gallo.