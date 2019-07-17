Saturday, July 13, marked the 15th Anniversary Deutsche Classic, the Mid-Atlantic’s premier German automotive event, which was held at the Oley Fairgrounds. Mother Nature, or should I say, “Mutter Natur”, must be a fan of the Black, Red and Yellow because you really could not have asked for a better day!
German automotive aficionados found their way to Oley from New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Florida, Georgia, Delaware, Virginia, Texas, and Maine in addition to Ontario, Canada and, of course, Pennsylvania. There were a total of 240 entries with an estimated 1,100 people in attendance.
Camaraderie and a mutual interest in German automotive design and technology is key but winning one of the very unique, hand-made trophies is the icing on the cake. Here is a list of the winners, their vehicles and sponsors of the awards.
2019 Deutsche Classic Award Winners
Best of Show: Bob Steele - 1971 Mercedes-Benz 280 SE, Sponsored by Auto Locator
Best Preservation: Steven George - 1957 Heinkel Kabine, Sponsored by Haines Shoe House
Best Motor: Scott Girondo, Sponsored by Huber’s Auto Group
Best Interior: Adam Eisonnaur - 1999 BMW M3, Sponsored by Auto Locator
Best Exterior: David Toppin - 1974 Porsche 914-6, Sponsored by Auto Locator
Farthest Driven: Tim Buko - 1999 Porsche Boxster, Sponsored by DJ Twisted B
Oldest Vehicle: Herbert Schwab - 1957 Volkswagen Beetle, Sponsored by Hyde Villa NAPA Auto Parts
Best Assembled: Todd Stauffer - 2014 Hand Built Rat Rod, Sponsored by MKT Metal Manufacturing
Best Motorcycle through 1979: A. G. Pappanastasiou - 1977 BMW R75/7, Sponsored by The Vintage Workshop
Best Motorcycle from 1980: Carl Hess - 2003 BMW R1200C "Phoenix", Sponsored by Hyde Villa Auto Parts
Best Audi: 1st place Chip Nace - 2015 Audi S4; 2nd place Andrew Dunkle - 2009 Audi TTS; and 3rd place Jeremy Knapp - 2000 Audi A4, all three sponsored by Audi Reading
Best BMW: 1st place Kevin Bange - 1974 BMW 2002 tii; 2nd place Barry Loar - 1976 BMW 2002; 3rd place Jim Maria - 1972 BMW 2002, all 3 sponsored by BMW of Reading
Best Mercedes-Benz: 1st place Klaus Nerz - SL 550; 2nd place John & Jan Kitner - 2008 CL600; and 3rd place Wesley Wormser - 1978 280 E, all 3 sponsored by Tom Masano Mercedes-Benz
Best Opel: 1st place P. J. Romano - 1972 Opel GT, Sponsored by Transportation Emporium
Best Micro / Orphan: Gary Adkins - 1958 DKW Auto Union, Sponsored by Transportation Emporium
Best Porsche: 1st place Anton Volo - 2018 GT3; 2nd place Roger Jones - 1989 944; and 3rd place Eric Wahlberg - 1958 356A Speedster, all 3 sponsored by Autohaus Lancaster Porsche
Best Air-Cooled Volkswagen: Beetle 1st place Cartie & Eric Wiest - 1967 Beetle, Sponsored by Southern PA VW Club; Beetle 2nd place Paul & Libby Stockdill - 1958 Beetle, Sponsored by Southern PA VW Club; Bus 1st place Paul Liedtka - 1973 Transporter, Sponsored by Southern PA VW Club; Karmann Ghia / Type 3 / Type 4 / Thing 1st - Sheldon Huber - 1973 Thing, Sponsored by Dayton Kustom & Kolor
Best Water-Cooled Volkswagen: 1st place MJ Tralies - 1998 GTI VR6; 2nd place Zhatko - 2006 GTI; and 3rd Eric Haber - 1996 GTI VR6 Turbo, all 3 sponsored by Volkswagen Reading
The 16th annual Deutsche Classic is once again scheduled for the second Saturday in July which is July 11, 2020.