Hereford Elementary School kicked off its new WATCH D.O.G.S program with 1,200 slices of pizza.
On Tuesday, Jan., 28 more than 625 guests enjoyed 150 pizzas from Mario's and learned about new volunteering opportunities for men at the school.
“We had RSVPs for 625 people, but we only have 520 students in our school. Kids want to come to events with their dads,” said Hereford Elementary Principal Maureen Zavadel.
The turnout was so large that the school had to call in Hereford Volunteer Fire Company for help directing traffic and parking.
“This pizza was really a timeshare presentation,” joked Zavadel, as she explained the nationally recognized program that helps dads volunteer in their child’s schools.
Zavadel asked the dads, stepdads, uncles, brothers, and grandfathers in attendance to raise their hands.
“There are a lot of kids, right here at Hereford, who do not have someone like you in their lives and we would love the opportunity to partner with you,” she told them.
“Watch D.O.G.S. stands for Dads Of Great Students, but you don’t have to be a dad to participate,” said Zavadel. “Many times, especially in elementary school, we see most of the people here are women, which is great, but there is a whole group of people we are missing that kids need in their lives.”
“This is the first time they did something with the Dads,” said Melvin Ross. “So, I wanted to come out and show my support.”
“This program, for us, would be providing two things,” explained Zavadel. “One, you are providing a positive male role model for kids that don’t have one and quite frankly need one. And also, we need your help with school security. There are things you can do as a Watch Dog Dad that would help your child or your grandchild to be safe here at school. We would really love your help with that.”
Clearances are requirements for all volunteers.
Upper Perkiomen School District Director of Facilities Doug Kenwood was a Watch Dog Dad at Methacton School District where his children attend school and shared his experiences with Zavadel.
“He was telling me about the (WATCH D.O.G.S.) program and just how exciting it was to have dads come into the school and how much the kids loved it. I thought, we’ve got to do something like that because we have great dads looking for opportunities to do something,” said Zavadel.
Kenwood added, “I came to a night similar to this and immediately signed up, and did my Watch Dog day. It’s a fantastic program. My daughter used to come home from school and be upset if there was not a Watchdog in the school that day.”
“It’s dads, uncles, grandparents. We try to get one in every school day. It’s helping out and a little bit of security, too,” said Kenwood. “They’ll carry radios. They’ll do the morning announcement. They will help the custodians. They’ll go around and check all the doors to make sure they are secure. They’ll walk around the perimeter of the school a couple of times a day. They are in and out of classrooms, reading to the kids. It’s an awesome program. Everyone gets a shirt. You sign up for a day.”
WATCH D.O.G.S. began in Arkansas. Since its launch in 1998, more than 6,450 schools established the program in their own districts.
According to the WATCH D.O.G.S. website, “Each school year hundreds of thousands of fathers and father-figures make a positive impact on millions of children by volunteering millions of hours in their local schools through this amazing one-of-a-kind program. Who are WatchDOGS? Fathers, grandfathers, step-fathers, uncles, and other father-figures who volunteer to serve at least one day a year in a variety of school activities as assigned by the school principal or other administrator.”
Kenwood closed the pizza party, “This is a fabulous program; please sign up.”
For more information about the WATCH D.O.G.S. initiative, visit dadsofgreatstudents.com.