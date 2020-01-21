Morgan Chmielenski has been named Twin Valley High School’s February Intern of the Month.
Chmielenski interns at Twin Valley Middle School in Andrew Stine’s sixth grade social studies class.
Twin Valley Middle School caters to more than 1,000 students from fifth through eighth grade. Their mission is to empower students to be successful in all aspects of life and create a sense of community that they can be proud of.
Chmielenski knew she wanted an internship that was outside of her comfort zone. Being in a classroom provided her with the opportunity to sharpen her leadership and social skills. It was an easy choice for her to intern in Stine’s class as she is one of his former students and looks up to him greatly.
“Mr. Stine is very understanding and really wants to see what I can do. The first thing he told me when I started my internship was that some days we’ll try a lesson and it won’t go our way, but that’s okay. It was a huge confidence booster to know that in his eyes, failure isn’t a bad thing. It just means we try something different,” said Chmielenski.
During her time in the classroom, Chmielenski is kept busy creating comprehension activities and lesson plans for the students. Her primary responsibilities consist of teaching lessons, running class activities, and performing progress checks with students to ensure they are understanding the content being taught.
Chmielenski’s work has allowed her to enhance her interaction skills and gain a better sense of comfort being in a position of authority. Her efforts have greatly benefited the students she works with, in addition to Stine.
“Morgan is a natural when it comes to assisting students. She has built a real relationship with the students in order to serve them and attend to their needs. She has developed, implemented and evaluated lessons that are student-centered, engaging and aligned with the goals of our curriculum. She is professional, caring and takes initiative. I am so lucky to have her as an intern,” said Stine.
Chmielenski plans to take the skills she has acquired through her internship with Stine as she goes on to college to study genetics and psychology. As the fall semester comes to a close and her time in the classroom concludes, Chmielenski will begin a new internship at the Reading Hospital in the McGlinn Cancer Institute with genetic counselor, Anita Wilhelm.
Chmielenski hopes to pursue a career in genetic counseling and is very excited to see everything that this unique opportunity holds.
For more information about Twin Valley’s internship program, contact Angela Morgan at 610-286-8638, amorgan@tvsd.org or Gwen Werner at 610-286-8637, gwerner@tvsd.org.