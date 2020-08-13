The Carnival Committee announced that Morgantown's 250th Celebration, scheduled to be held this summer, has been canceled. A parade was scheduled to be held on Aug. 29.
"After much discussion and thought between the Carnival Committee and 250th Celebration committee, we have decided to cancel the upcoming August event. We really wanted to provide the community with something to look forward to and the celebrate our town," the committee announced on the Morgantown 250th Celebration Facebook page. "However, with the current COVID-19 restrictions, we want to ensure the safety of our community and comply with the guidelines."
"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but the safety and health of our staff, vendors, entertainers and most importantly the community are a number one priority."
The 250th anniversary of Morgantown will be celebrated at next year's carnival, scheduled for June 15 to 19th, 2021.
Any and all updates will be posted to the Morgantown 250th Celebration Facebook page. If there are any questions, email morgantowncarnival@gmail.com.