"Morning Sunrise" by David Reimer

"Morning Sunrise" in Northern Berks photographed on Jan. 11.

 Submitted photo - David Reimer Sr.

Leesport photographer David Reimer Sr. reminds us all that there is light after the darkness, something that feels especially important at this time. Entitled, "Morning Sunrise," Reimer shared this "feel good" photo he shot in Northern Berks County while on his way to work on Jan. 11. "I love winter sunrises!" he wrote.

