Leesport photographer David Reimer Sr. reminds us all that there is light after the darkness, something that feels especially important at this time. Entitled, "Morning Sunrise," Reimer shared this "feel good" photo he shot in Northern Berks County while on his way to work on Jan. 11. "I love winter sunrises!" he wrote.
featured
Northern Berks County
'Morning Sunrise'
'Morning Sunrise': Leesport photographer reminds us there is light after darkness
Leesport photographer reminds us there is light after darkness
- MediaNews Group
-
-
- Comments
More from this section
comments powered by Disqus
Most Popular
Articles
- Union Township man arrested on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine
- Motorist freed from crash on Route 100 in Washington Township
- Midstate legislators under more fire for Wednesday's Capitol riots as signs of fallout emerge
- Woman killed in Caln crash was a teacher
- Kutztown winemaker retires; Allegro Winery acquires Pinnacle Ridge brand
- Sheetz to open store near New Smithville
- Lazy Dog Vintage Market donates $5,000 to Hamburg Strand thanks to fundraising event
- 'Morning Sunrise': Leesport photographer reminds us there is light after darkness
- Salvation Army of Boyertown gets creative serving community, collecting donations
- U.S. Supreme Court to hear free speech case involving Schuylkill County student