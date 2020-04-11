Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny became honorary firefighters and traveled around the Borough of Kutztown, on a Kutztown fire truck on Saturday afternoon, April 11.
The Kutztown Fire Company drove around as many streets and neighborhoods as possible, updating their route on the Kutztown Fire Company Truck Crew Facebook page.
"We would like to thank everyone for coming out to make this a special event for all! It was great to see the excitement throughout the town! A special thank you to Mayor Jim Schlegel for riding along in the front of the Rescue and to the Kutztown Optimist Club for their assistance with 'booking' Mr. & Mrs. Easter Bunny! You all make things like this worth doing!!" the Kutztown Fire Company Truck Crew posted on their Facebook page on Saturday evening.
Families were also encouraged to participate in Kutztown Printing’s Neighborhood Easter Egg Hunt all weekend while practicing social distancing.
Egg hunters were asked to travel around Kutztown, searching for decorated paper Easter eggs that neighbors have hung in their windows. While hunting for eggs, participants were asked to stay safe, keeping a six foot distance from others and use a face mask.
The event idea was offered by Sandy Green, community liaison of Kutztown Community Partnership.
"KCP thought it would be great idea to offer a "Do It Yourself Easter Egg Hunt", Friday, Saturday, and Sunday," said Green.
"This is another way to reach out to the community and offer a fun activity for families. For me, coloring the Easter egg designs is a stress relief. I'm sure families will have their own egg hunts in their homes and back yard, the "Do It Yourself Easter Egg Hunt" is an added bonus," said Green. "We encourage posting photos to Facebook while you enjoy your walk through town. REMEMBER ... Social Distancing for this event."
She reached out to Kutztown Printing for Easter egg designs and free copies for anyone that does not have the capability to download and print, said Green. "I do want to thank my neighbor George and Hat for helping with the Easter Egg designs."
“I had also seen other neighborhoods around the country putting together the same event,” said Matthew Hilbert, owner of Kutztown Printing.
A member of the Optimist Club, Hilbert explained that every year the Optimist Club of Kutztown hosts an annual Easter egg hunt at the Kutztown Park for children ages 1 to 16. Due to the current situation, the egg hunt had to be canceled.
“This event is a great opportunity to not let the egg hunt be forgotten,” said Hilbert.
Kutztown children and adults could choose from six different templates to print out themselves from the event page on Facebook or pick up a printed copy at Kutztown Printing, 305 West Main St., Kutztown.
“This is a great activity for the entire town no matter age,” said Hilbert. “It is not just a fun activity for kids and adults while quarantined, but it also will give everyone a chance to go outside and search for all the eggs, while still staying safe.”
"The Do It Yourself Easter Egg Hunt is for children and families to go Easter egg hunting at their own pace, their own time, and however they want to hunt the eggs (take photos, count how many they find, etc.) .... a fun activity for the whole family," said Green. "Most importantly, during this activity, we encourage everyone to maintain a safe distance and to use a face mask. We want families to safe safe."
Check out the Neighborhood Easter Egg Hunt Facebook event.