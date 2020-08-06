Aug. 16
A Cruise Through Boyertown: This year instead of hosting Cruise Night, Building a Better Boyertown hosts A Cruise Through Boyertown on Aug. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cars can join in anytime, any where along the posted route. Sponsored by Fred Beans Ford of Boyertown. Directions to be joined anywhere along the route: There is no start/stop point. Right one West Philadelphia Ave., Right on South Madison Street, Right on East Second Street, Right on South Walnut Street, Right on West Philadelphia Ave.
Aug. 17
Learning How to See: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Berks Photographic Society workshop by Peter Hewitt on how to transform what the camera captured into the mental visualization realized on location. Meeting held via Zoom. Details are in the member center on our website. If not a member, refer to website for information on membership, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, contact at info@berksphotographic.com.
Aug. 22
Free Community Document Shred Event: Bring your paper clutter to Keystone Villa at Fleetwood, 501 Hoch Road in Blandon 9:30-11:30 a.m. To get rid of old documents and other sensitive paperwork, simply pull up to Keystone Villa and pop your trunk. Our shred attendants will handle the rest. There is a limit of two boxes or bags per person. Following CDC guidelines, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. For more information, call 484-637-8200.
Aug. 23
Order deadline: for Pioneer Grange, Topton Ham and Cheese or Turkey and Cheese Sandwich Sale is Aug. 23. Price is $3.50. Pickup Aug. 31 from 3 to 5 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
Aug. 31
The Art of Landscape Photography: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Berks Photographic Society workshop by guest speaker Kah-Wai Lin, MD, PhD. giving pro tips in seeing the unseen and crafting better images in landscape photography using lights to create visual emotion, using long exposure to create visual dynamism and more. Meeting held via Zoom. Details are in the member center on website. If not a member, refer to website for information on membership, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, contact us at info@berksphotographic.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Teen Reading Lounge: Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Socialize with teens, discuss current events, and get a free book! Link to zoom meeting can be found at kutztownlibrary.org.
Zoom Story Time: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Link to zoom meeting can be found at kutztownlibrary.org.
Jesse the Reptile Guy: Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. Get up close and personal with our reptile friends from your very own home. Link to zoom meeting can be found at kutztownlibrary.org.