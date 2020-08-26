Sept. 5
Community Yard Sale, Bake Sale & Car Wash: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Butter Valley Community Church, 2600 Old Route 100, Bally. Lunch items available. Car wash by donation from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Benefits Missions. 610-845-2429. www.buttervalleycc.org
Sept. 12
Pain Hurts. Stress Kills presentation: 11 a.m. at Kissinger’s Church, 715 Berkshire Blvd, Wyomissing. Presented by Dr. Clorinda Forte Katz. Event will also be livestreamed to our YouTube channel.
Sept. 13
Elvis Tribute Concert featuring Jeff Krick, Sr.: 4 p.m. at Jim Dietrich Park, Muhlenberg Twp. Refreshments available for sale. Donations will be collected for Jeff. Event presented by Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing.
Sept. 26
Homemade Turkey Pot-Pie Quart Sale: Sept. 26 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Kutztown Grange Hall, Kemp Street and James Alley, Kutztown. Pre-orders are recommended but not required. Pre-orders due by Sept. 19. Curbside drive-thru pick up only. Pre-order call Nancy at 610-763-3063, Darlene at 610-683-7975. Cost is $8 per Pot-Pie Quart.
Sept. 28
"Lincoln Comes to Gettysburg" by historian and lecturer Mike Jesberger: 7 p.m. at Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church, 308 Main St., Leesport. Event presented by Leesport Area Historical Society. Social distancing will be adhered to per family and face masks required.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Teen Reading Lounge: Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Socialize with teens, discuss current events, and get a free book! Link to zoom meeting can be found at kutztownlibrary.org.
Zoom Story Time: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Link to zoom meeting can be found at kutztownlibrary.org.
Submit event listings
Send event listings to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com about 2 weeks in advance.