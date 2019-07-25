St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Aug. 1 & 5: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
St. Michael’s Church, 529 St. Michael’s Road, Tilden
Aug. 4, we celebrate the Eighth Sunday after Pentecost at 9 a.m. We celebrate Holy Communion with pew distribution. Come partake of the Lamb of God who takes away the Sin of the world, happy are those who are called to His supper. The Rev. Jerry Arndt will lead worship. Elaine Balthaser is our guest organist. If the sanctuary is still being painted, we will worship in the multi-purpose room.
Huff's Union Church, 540 Conrad Rd. Alburtis (Hereford Township)
Thrilling Thursday: Aug. 8, 6:30 to 8 p.m. A free event featuring games, activities, crafts, ariel dance, snacks and devotions for ages 3 to 12.
Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Our Worship Service was held at 9 a.m. followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented an inspiring message based on Scripture. Our greeters were June Weiskircher and Pat Hummel. Our nursery attendant was Tammy Wagner. Junior church leaders were Loray Owens and Karen Mohn. Join us for communion on Aug. 4 at 9 a.m.
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran “Smoke” Church, Hamburg
Join us every Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for worship service. The worship service is followed with a fellowship time with refreshments.
Aug. 4 we will have a brief healing service directly after the worship service. We will have prayers for healing and laying on of hands, if so desired. The acolyte is McKenzie Schaner. The lector is Howard Speck.