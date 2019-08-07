St. Michael's Church, 529 St. Michael’s Road, Tilden
Aug. 18, we celebrate the Tenth Sunday after Pentecost at 9 a.m. The New Earth Band will have a great musical presentation to lead our worship. The leader of the band says, “It’s all about the Gospel.”
Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Our Worship Service was held at 9 a.m. followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented an inspiring message based on God’s Word. Our greeters were Wayne Adam and Gladys Adam. Our nursery attendant was Tammy Behn. Junior church leaders were Barb Angstadt and Meredith Petrucelli.
Stop by our stand at the Hamburger Fest on Aug. 31.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Aug. 14: Welcome teachers of Diocese of Allentown for Workshop Day
Aug. 15: Assumption of Mary, Holy Day Masses, 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Aug. 15: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 15: Holy Name Society meeting, 8 p.m. (follows holy day Mass).
Aug. 17: Welcome Reading Choral Society.
Aug. 19: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 21: Welcome teachers of Diocese of Allentown for Retreat Day.
Huff’s Church, 540 Conrad Rd, Alburtis (Hereford Twp.)
Aug. 17: Huff's Cornfest & Hoedown 4 to 8 p.m. rain or shine with music by Keith Brintzenhoff and the Toad Creek Ramblers 5 to 8 p.m. Food & Bake Sale. Free children’s activities and games (10 & under) 5 to 7 p.m. Bring own chairs. Fewer benches so more open seating under Bandshell. Please leave animals at home other than service animals.
First Reformed Church, 76 S. Third St., Hamburg
During our summer schedule, both the Sunday Worship Service, led by Rev. Darryl Hamm, and Sunday School will begin at 10:15 a.m.
Bible Study is held on Mondays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Join are our weekly community dog walk each Thursday leaving the church parking lot at 6:30 p.m. Every 2nd and 4th Monday, we visit the Laurel Nursing Home with our dogs, which is very enjoyable and uplifting for the residents. Any well-behaved dog and its human companion are welcome to join us.
Aug. 20: Peach Festival 6 to 8 p.m. will feature a peach sundae, cake and drink for purchase of a ticket. Eat-in or take-out.