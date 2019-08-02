St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Aug 8: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Aug 12: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Aug 13: Women’s Guild meeting, 7:30 p.m.
Aug 15: Assumption of Mary, Holy Day Masses, 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Our Worship Service was held at 9 a.m. followed by a Fellowship Breakfast. Pastor Dave Long presented a thought-provoking message based on the Bible. Our greeters were Bob and Shelva Schaner. Our nursery attendant was Carel Geist. Junior church leaders were Dawn Lutz and Karen Mohn. Please contact us at 610-562-5033 for dates and times of our Men’s and Women’s Groups. Stop by our stand at the Hamburger Fest on Aug. 31.
St. Michael's Church, 529 St. Michael's Road, Tilden
Aug. 11, we celebrate the Ninth Sunday after Pentecost at 9 a.m. Michael Grube, Deacon in the North American Lutheran Church, will lead worship. He is from Holy Cross Evangelical LutheranChurch, Nazareth. He was Pastor John Kunkel’s “compadre” for many years. Elaine Balthaser is our guest organist.
A children’s sermon is heard every Sunday.
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran “Smoke” Church, Hamburg
Join us every Sunday at 9 a.m. for worship service, followed by fellowship time with refreshments. The first Sunday of the month is a healing service directly after the worship service. Available is prayer with the laying on of hands, if desired. The acolyte for Aug. 11 is Lilly Gibson. The lector is Jeb Stratton.
First Reformed Church, 76 S. Third St., Hamburg
During our summer schedule, both the Sunday Worship Service, led by Rev. Darryl Hamm, and Sunday School will begin at 10:15 a.m.
Bible Study is held on Mondays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Boy Scouts meet Monday evenings and Girl Scouts meet the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
Our Needles & Pins Quilters hand-stitch quilts on Tuesdays and Wednesdays 9 to 11 a.m. and Thursdays 6:30 to 8 p.m. Beginners are welcome and anyone is invited to join them.
We invite neighbors to join are our weekly community dog walk each Thursday leaving the church parking lot at 6:30 p.m. Every 2nd and 4th Monday of the month, we visit the Laurel Nursing Home with our dogs, which is very enjoyable and uplifting for the residents. Any well-behaved dog and its human companion are welcome to join us.