Fleetwood Bible Church
In The Wild Vacation Bible School will be held at Fleetwood Bible Church, 2847 Moselem Springs Road, Fleetwood, July 22 to 26 from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. for ages 4 (potty trained) through 6th grade (just completed). Free to attend. More information and registration can be found at www.fleetwoodbible.org or by calling 610-944-9235.
St. Peter's UCC of Molltown
Aug. 3: Picnic and Dance Party held in St. Peter's UCC of Molltown grove, 219 Maidencreek Rd., Fleetwood, rain or shine. Music by SIXTY-30 from 5 to 8 p.m. Food served 4 to 8 p.m. 610-944-9418
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
July 18: Holy Name Society meeting, 7:30 a.m.
July 22: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
July 23: Harvest Fest planning meeting, 7:30 p.m.
Huff's Church, 540 Conrad Road, Alburtis (Hereford Township)
July 27 Huff's Church Picnic: Food & Bake Sale after 4 p.m. Music by The Majestics 5-8 p.m. Free children’s activities and games (10 & under) 5-7 p.m. Bring own chairs. Fewer benches so more open seating under Bandshell. Please leave animals at home other than Service Animals. Event held rain or shine.
First Reformed Church, 76 S. Third St., Hamburg
During our summer schedule, both the Sunday Worship Service, led by Rev. Darryl Hamm, and Sunday School will begin at 10:15 a.m.
Bible Study is held on Mondays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Boy Scouts meet Monday evenings and Girl Scouts meet the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
We invite neighbors to join are our weekly community dog walk each Thursday leaving the church parking lot at 6:30 p.m. Every 2nd and 4th Monday, we visit the Laurel Nursing Home with our dogs, which is very enjoyable and uplifting for the residents. Any well-behaved dog and its human companion are welcome to join us.
Our Needles & Pins Quilters group is at it again, donating time to hand-stitch another beautiful quilt top made and donated by Jean Weller. They’ll have two quilts completed for the Quilt Raffle at our Christmas Bazaar. The quilters are busy on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 to 11 a.m. and Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Beginners are welcome and all are invited to sew with us.
Spend your Evening at the Lounge on Aug. 3, beginning at 7 p.m. when our Auditorium will become a retro “Mocktail” Lounge. Enjoy a live performance by Stephen Perno, who will sing tunes from the Big Band Era, especially those of “Ol’ Blue Eyes”. This event is free and open to the community with donations graciously accepted.
Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Our Worship Service was held at 9 a.m. followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented an inspiring message based on the Bible. Our greeters were Craig and Tina Kutz. Our nursery attendant was Jess Biegley. Junior church leaders were Nicolette Hoover and Karen Mohn.