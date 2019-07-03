St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 PM; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 PM; Mass at 7 PM; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 AM. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 PM, and Sunday at 8 AM and 10:45 AM.
July 11: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 AM
July 13: Welcome, Cardinal Spellman students (of Brockton, MA)
July 13: Flea Market items and refreshments, 7:30 AM – 12 PM
July 15: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 AM
St. Michael’s Church, Hamburg
July 14, we celebrate the Fifth Sunday after Pentecost at 9 a.m.
July 21, we celebrate the Sixth Sunday after Pentecost at 9 a.m. Ella Raelyn Poteat will be baptized in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit.
We will bless our youth who will go out on local missions this week. They will pack Meals On Wheels, serve breakfast for lunch at the Strausstown Sr. Center, work with Veterans Making a Difference, Little Acts of Love and The King’s Academy.
First Reformed Church, 76 S. Third St., Hamburg
During our summer schedule, both the Sunday Worship Service, led by Rev. Darryl Hamm, and Sunday School will begin at 10:15 a.m.
Bible Study is held on Mondays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Boy Scouts meet Monday evenings and Girl Scouts meet the first and third Wednesdays.
We invite neighbors to join are our weekly community dog walk each Thursday leaving the church parking lot at 6:30 p.m.
Every 2nd and 4th Monday, we visit the Laurel Nursing Home with our dogs, which is very enjoyable and uplifting for the residents. Any well-behaved dog and its human companion are welcome to join us.
Free Family Fun Festival: July 13 starting at 4 p.m. on the church grounds. We’ll have hot dogs and other treats to eat and games for all ages – all free! Plan to join us with your family and friends.
Spend your Evening at the Lounge on Aug. 3, beginning at 7 p.m. when our Auditorium will become a retro “Mocktail” Lounge. You’ll enjoy a live performance by Stephen Perno, who will sing tunes from the Big Band Era, especially those of “Ol’ Blue Eyes”. This event is free and open to the community with donations graciously accepted.
Huff's Union Church, 540 Conrad Road, Alburtis (Hereford Township)
Terrific Tuesday: July 23, 6:30-8 p.m. A free event featuring games, activities, crafts, special science program, snacks and devotions for ages 3 to 12.
Salem Belleman's Church, 3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville
Vacation Bible School is coming to Salem Belleman's Church, from July 15 through July 19 from 5:45 to 8 p.m. This year’s theme is “To Mars and Beyond.” All youth are invited to attend.
Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Our Worship Service was held at 9 a.m. followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented a thought-provoking message based on Scripture. Our greeters were Jake and Cori Dixon. Our nursery attendant was Jen Mulgrew. Junior church leaders were Meredith Petrucelli and Dawn Lutz.
St. Peter's UCC of Molltown
July 14: 10:15 a.m., The Reading A Cappella Voices will provide special music at St. Peter's UCC of Molltown's morning worship service.
Blue Mountain Heritage Chorus
July 28: 10:15 a.m. at Heildelberg UCC Church, Bernville. Variety of music will be performed.
Aug. 11: 10:15 a.m. at Salem Belleman’s Church, Mohrsville a.m. A variety of music will be performed.
Sept. 15: 11th Annual Concert featuring songs from famous movies 2 p.m. at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, Hamburg. To purchase tickets call Carol at 484-671-2567.
For more information about Blue Mountain Heritage Chorus, a 501c3 created to preserve the heritage of music, visit bluemountainheritagechorus.com or call Carol at 484-671-2567.