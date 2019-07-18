St. Michael's Church, 529 St. Michael’s Road, Tilden
July 28, we celebrate the Seventh Sunday after Pentecost at 9 a.m. We will gather outside in the woods up the hill, picnic grove, to worship. Bring a chair. You may share rides to the top of the hill if you don’t want to drive up.
Pastor Bruce Potteiger will lead worship. He will tell us about Food For The Poor and a noisy offering will be taken.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
July 25 and 29: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Our Worship Service was held at 9 a.m. followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented a thought-provoking message based on God’s Word. Our greeters were Ed and Rosie Manson. Our nursery attendant was Cori Dixon. Junior church leaders were Tonia Krick and Tracey Burton.
Please contact us for dates and times of our Men’s and Women’s Groups. Salem Camping is July 26 to 28. Call for details at 610-562-5033.
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran “Smoke” Church, Hamburg
Join us every Sunday at 9 a.m. for worship service. The worship service is followed with a fellowship time with refreshments. The acolyte for July 28 is Alex Phillips. The lector is Scott Brown. Aug. 4 we will have a brief healing service directly after the worship service. We will have prayers for healing and laying on of hands, if so desired.
First Reformed Church, 76 S. Third St., Hamburg
During our summer schedule, both the Sunday Worship Service, led by Rev. Darryl Hamm, and Sunday School will begin at 10:15 a.m.
Bible Study is held on Mondays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Boy Scouts meet Monday evenings and Girl Scouts meet the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
Our Needles & Pins Quilters hand-stitch quilts on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 to 11 a.m. and Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Beginners are welcome and anyone is invited to join them.
We invite neighbors to join are our weekly community dog walk each Thursday leaving the church parking lot at 6:30 p.m. Every 2nd and 4th Monday, we visit the Laurel Nursing Home with our dogs, which is very enjoyable and uplifting for the residents. Any well-behaved dog and its human companion are welcome to join us.
Spend your Evening at the Lounge on Aug. 3, beginning at 7 p.m. when our Auditorium will become a retro “Mocktail” Lounge. You’ll enjoy a live performance by Stephen Perno, who will sing tunes from the Big Band Era, especially those of “Ol’ Blue Eyes”. This event is free and open to the community with donations graciously accepted.
Hamburg SDA Church, 22 Willow Road
Bible-based Church that keeps Saturday, the Seventh-day Sabbath Holy. Bible classes for all ages at 10 a.m. followed by worship hour at 11:05 a.m. The Joy & Blessing of the Sabbath begins Friday at Sunset.
July 27 at 11:05 a.m. Pastor Alex will be speaking. All are welcome. A Vegetarian Fellowship meal will be served for our Guests & Visitors in the Fireside Room following the service.
Our Community Service Center is open to the public every Monday and Tuesday from 1 to 6 p.m. for those who qualify. The Food Pantry is open the 3rd Sunday of each month from 12 to 2 p.m. for those who qualify.
Prayer Meeting, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Good Morning Prayer Meeting, Wednesday at 9 a.m. followed by Bible Study at 10:15 a.m. We are studying the Sanctuary.