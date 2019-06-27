St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 PM; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 PM; Mass at 7 PM; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 AM. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 PM, and Sunday at 8 AM and 10:45 AM.
July 4: Independence Day Mass at 9 AM
July 4 and 5: Parish Office closed
July 6: Welcome Cardinal Spellman (Brockton, MA) students
July 8: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 AM
July 9: Women’s Guild meeting, 7:30 PM
July 13: Flea Market items and refreshments, 7:30 AM – 12 PM
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 117 E. Arch St., Fleetwood
Praise Service: July 7 at the 8 a.m. service. Cookies and Fellowship at the Cross after the service.
Huff's Union Church, 540 Conrad Rd. Alburtis (Hereford Township)
Vacation Bible School: Our theme this year is To Mars and Beyond. Our VBS will be held on July 8-12, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for children ages 3 to 12; younger children welcome if with parent. If you have questions, call the church office at 610-845-2626. You may find the registration form on the websitewww.huffschurch.com. Mail in completed forms or scan and e-mail form to office@huffschurch.com.
Shoemakersville Community Worship Service
July 7: Shoemakersville Community Worship Service will be held in Shoemakersville Park at 10 a.m. sponsored by St. Luke's Union Church, Salem United Methodist, and Zion Lutheran church. Pastor Susan Ohl will preach. Bring lawn chairs. Zion's Brass will play patriotic music beginning at 9:45 a.m. A potluck picnic will follow worship. Cash offerings will benefit the Shoemakersville Playground and Pool summer programs.
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran “Smoke” Church, Hamburg
Join us every Sunday at 9 a.m. for worship service followed by a fellowship time with refreshments. July 7 is our healing service following the worship service. Available is prayer for healing with the laying on of hands, if so desired.
Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Our Worship Service was held at 9 a.m. followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented an inspiring message based on God’s Word. Our greeters were Bruce and Sue Krammes. Our nursery attendant was Jess Biegley. Junior church leaders were Loray Owens and Tracey Burton.
Salem Belleman's Church, 3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville
Vacation Bible School : July 15 to 19 from 5:45 to 8 p.m. This year’s theme is “To Mars and Beyond”. All youth are invited to attend!
First Reformed Church, 76 S. Third St., Hamburg
During our summer schedule, both the Sunday Worship Service, led by Rev. Darryl Hamm, and Sunday School will begin at 10:15 a.m.
Bible Study is held on Mondays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Boy Scouts meet Monday evenings and Girl Scouts meet the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
We invite neighbors to join are our weekly community dog walk each Thursday leaving the church parking lot at 6:30 p.m.
Every 2nd and 4th Monday, we visit the Laurel Nursing Home with our dogs, which is very enjoyable and uplifting for the residents. Any well-behaved dog and its human companion are welcome to join us.
Free Family Fun Festival will be July 13 starting at 4 p.m. on the church grounds. We’ll have hot dogs and other treats to eat and games for all ages – all free.
Spend your Evening at the Lounge on Aug. 3, beginning at 7 p.m. when our Auditorium will become a retro “Mocktail” Lounge. You’ll enjoy a live performance by Stephen Perno, who will sing tunes from the Big Band Era, especially those of “Ol’ Blue Eyes”. This event is free and open to the community with donations graciously accepted.