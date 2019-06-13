St. Michael’s Church, Hamburg
June 23, we celebrate the Second Sunday after Pentecost at 9 a.m. Vacation Bible School participants will present songs and lessons during the service. Our children will take a noisy offering for Water for Tanzania.
June 30, we celebrate the Third Sunday after Pentecost at 9 a.m. The St. Michaelaire’s will lead the outdoor (weather permitting) worship service. Please bring a chair. We have some if you forget!
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 PM; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 PM; Mass at 7 PM; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 AM. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 PM, and Sunday at 8 AM and 10:45 AM.
June 20: Holy Name Society meeting, 7 PM
June 24: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 AM
First Reformed Church, 76 S. Third St., Hamburg
During our summer schedule, both the Sunday Worship Service, led by Rev. Darryl Hamm, and Sunday School will begin at 10:15 a.m.
Bible Study is held on Monday mornings at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Boy Scouts meet Monday evenings and Girl Scouts meet the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
We invite neighbors to join are our weekly community dog walk each Thursday leaving the church parking lot at 6:30 p.m.
Every 2nd and 4th Monday of the month, we visit the Laurel Nursing Home with our dogs, which is very enjoyable and uplifting for the residents. Any well-behaved dog and its human companion are welcome to join us.
Knoebel’s Grove will be the setting for our Noah’s Helping Hands Kids to enjoy a grand amusement park day on June 22. Pavilion T-6 is reserved for us where a group photo will be taken at noon.
Huff's Union Church, 540 Conrad Road, Hereford Township
Wacky Wednesday: June 26 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. This special program features Mrs. U Zoo (Pam Ulicny) presents a reptile show based on her work with “Forgotten Friend,” a reptile sanctuary. This is the first of three free kid-friendly events (June 26, July 23 and Aug. 8) featuring ice breaker games, activities, crafts, a special program, snacks and devotions for ages 3 to 12.
Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Our Worship Service was held at 9 a.m. followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented an inspiring message based on the Bible. Our greeters were Bob and Shelva Schaner. Our nursery attendant was Charlotte Jacobs. Junior church leaders were Meredith Petrucelli and Abbey Shaver.
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran “Smoke” Church, Hamburg
Join us every Sunday at 9 a.m. for worship service. The worship service is followed with a fellowship time with refreshments. June 23 is a Holy Communion Sunday. The greeters are Linda Frederick and Esther Moyer. The lector is Jeb Stratton and the acolyte is Madison Starr.
June 30 is the annual church picnic starting at 10 a.m. at the church.