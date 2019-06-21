St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 PM; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 PM; Mass at 7 PM; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 AM. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 PM, and Sunday at 8 AM and 10:45 AM.
June 27: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 AM
June 29/30: Welcome to Philippine Missionary Guest Preacher
June 30: Parish Council meeting, 12 PM
July 1: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 AM
July 4: Independence Day Mass at 9 AM
July 4 and 5: Parish Office closed
July 13: Flea Market items and refreshments, 7:30 AM – 12 PM
Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Worship Service was held at 9 a.m. followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Joy Stutzman was our guest speaker. Greeters were Wayne Adam and Gladys Adam. Our nursery attendant was Cori Dixon. Junior church leaders were Ashley Miller and Dawn Lutz.
Salem Belleman's Church, 3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville
Vacation Bible School: July 15 to 19 from 5:45 to 8 p.m. This year’s theme is “To Mars and Beyond”. All youth are invited to attend.
First Reformed Church, 76 S. Third St., Hamburg
During our summer schedule, both the Sunday Worship Service, led by Rev. Darryl Hamm, and Sunday School will begin at 10:15 a.m.
Bible Study is held on Monday mornings at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Boy Scouts meet Monday evenings and Girl Scouts meet the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
We invite neighbors to join are our weekly community dog walk each Thursday leaving the church parking lot at 6:30 p.m.
Every 2nd and 4th Monday of the month, we visit the Laurel Nursing Home with our dogs. Any well-behaved dog and its human companion are welcome.
Free Family Fun Festival on Saturday, July 13 starting at 4 p.m. on the church grounds. We’ll have hot dogs and other treats to eat and games for all ages – all free. Plan to join us with your family and friends.
St. Michael’s Church, Hamburg
June 30, we celebrate the Third Sunday after Pentecost at 9 a.m. The St. Michaelaire’s will lead the OUTDOOR (weather permitting) worship service. Please bring a chair. We have some if you forget!