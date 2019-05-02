Zion Moselem Lutheran Church, 340 Moselem Church Road, Kutztown
May 11: Gently used clothing for free sponsored by the Activities Committee. Also we will be having a Floral Plant Sale in time for Mother’s Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. including Annuals, Perennials and Hanging Baskets.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 7 PM; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 PM; Mass at 7 PM; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 AM. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 PM, and Sunday at 8 AM and 10:45 AM.
May 9: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 AM
May 12: Happy Mother’s Day, Lifeline carnation sale in support of life
May 12: May Crowning of the Blessed Mother, 10:45 Mass
May 13: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 AM
May 14: Women’s Guild meeting, 7:30 PM
Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Our Worship Service was held at 9 a.m. followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented a thought-provoking message based on God’s Word. Our greeters were Bruce and Sue Krammes. Our nursery attendant was Jess Biegley. Junior church leaders were Tonia Krick and Dawn Lutz. Our last Time-Out & Breakaway for this school year is May 10 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Evangelical Lutheran Friedens Church, 537 North Main St., Bernville
May 18: meatloaf dinner from 4-7 p.m. The meal includes two sides, baked potato, roll, applesauce, ice cream and a drink. Other desserts will be available for sale.
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran “Smoke” Church, Hamburg
Join us every Sunday at 9 a.m. worship, followed by fellowship time with refreshments. Sunday school is 10:15 a.m. Our Adult class is a discussion group and we are studying Galatians. May 12 is Holy Communion. We will have a children’s sermon. We will also meet directly after church for healing or individual needs prayer with the laying on of hands, if so desired. Everyone is welcome. The acolyte is Madison Starr. The greeters are Linda Frederick and Leroy Kaley.
First Reformed Church, 76 S. Third St., Hamburg
Sunday Worship Service, led by Rev. Darryl Hamm, starts at 10:15 a.m. and Sunday School is 9 a.m.
Bible Study is held on Mondays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Boy Scouts meet Monday evenings and Girl Scouts meet the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
We invite neighbors to join are our weekly community dog walk each Thursday leaving the church parking lot at 6:30 p.m.
Every 2nd and 4th Monday, we visit the Laurel Nursing Home with our dogs, which is very enjoyable and uplifting for the residents. Any well-behaved dog and its human companion are welcome to join us.
Our Outdoor “Walk-in” Movie Night is rescheduled for May 18 from 6 to 8:45 p.m. We’ll be showing “Mary Poppins Returns!” Bring your lawn chairs for a movie night under the stars – or inside if it rains. We’ll have popcorn and drinks.
We invite the community to join us on a bus trip to the highly popular Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. on June 1. Call Sue Leiby at 610-562-7637 for more details and reservations. Reservation deadline is May 10.