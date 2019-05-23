St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 7 PM; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 PM; Mass at 7 PM; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 AM. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 PM, and Sunday at 8 AM and 10:45 AM.
May 30: Ascension of our Lord, Masses at 7 AM and 7 PM
May 30: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 AM
June 2: Ladies’ Prayer Breakfast
June 3: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 AM
June 14: Golf Tournament at Green Acres Course, 1 PM. Call the parish office for further info.
Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Our Worship Service was held at 9 a.m. followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented an inspiring message based on God’s Word. Our greeters were Jake and Cori Dixon. Our nursery attendant was Cori Dixon. Junior church leaders were Loray Owens and Tracey Burton. Luau, Salem-style is June 14 at 6 p.m.
St. Michael’s Church, Hamburg
June 2, we celebrate the Seventh Sunday of Easter at 9 a.m. with Sunday School children leading worship and being promoted to the next grade. Jiliana Pearl Werley, daughter of Eric and Megan (Rohrbach) Werley, will be baptized in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit.
The Hamburg High School Baccalaureate with the Northern Berks Ministerium is June 6 at 7 p.m.
June 9, we celebrate Pentecost Sunday with three youth being confirmed. Amber Stoudt, Trey Wessner and Theo Wysocki will affirm their baptism after two years of instruction. Alexandra Kay Duguet, daughter of Michael and Lindsey (Billman) Duguet, will be baptized in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit.
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran “Smoke” Church, Hamburg
Join us every Sunday at 9 a.m. for worship service. The worship service is followed with a fellowship time with refreshments.
June 2 is Holy Communion. It is also our healing prayers service. We will meet directly after church for healing or individual needs. Available is prayer for healing with the laying on of hands, if so desired. The greeters are Ron Cruz and Madison Starr.
Hamburg SDA Church, 22 Willow Road, Hamburg
Bible-based Church that keeps Saturday, the Seventh-day Sabbath Holy. Bible classes for all ages at 10 a.m. followed by our worship hour at 11:05 a.m. The Joy & Blessing of the Sabbath begins Friday at Sunset.
June 1, 11:05 a.m. Pastor Alex will be speaking. All are welcome! A Vegetarian Fellowship meal will be served for our Guests & Visitors in the Fireside Room following the service. Laurel Nursing Home Ministry at 2:30 p.m.
Our Community Service Center is open to the public every Monday & Tuesday from 1-6 p.m. for those who qualify. The Food Pantry is open the 3rd Sunday of each month from 12-2 p.m. for those who qualify.
Prayer Meeting, Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. The June 11 meeting will be canceled and will resume June 18 after Campneeting.
Good Morning Prayer Meeting is Wednesday at 9 a.m. followed by Bible Study at 10:15 a.m. We are studying the Sanctuary. Meeting & Bible Study will be canceled June 5 and 12 and will resume June 19 after Campmeeting.
Campmeeting begins June 7 at 7 p.m. and runs through June16.