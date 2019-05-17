St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 7 PM; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 PM; Mass at 7 PM; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 AM. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 PM, and Sunday at 8 AM and 10:45 AM.
May 23: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 AM
May 27: Memorial Day Mass at 9 AM
May 30: Ascension Day Masses at 7 AM and 7 PM
May 30: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 AM
June 14: Golf Tournament at Green Acres Course, 1 PM. Call the parish office for further info.
St. Paul’s UCC, 5 West Arch St., Fleetwood
May 31 & June 1: St. Paul’s UCC Church Rummage Sale & Flea Market, Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon. Rummage Sale will take place in the Social Room of the church; Indoor Flea Market will be on the second floor of the church.
May 31: St. Paul’s UCC Church Yard Sale & Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Sponsored by the Women’s Guild.
Shepherd of the Hills Church, 527 Hoffmansville Road, Bechtelsville
A worship team meeting will be held Sunday at noon.
The preschool board will meet Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Boy Scouts meet Monday at 7 p.m. Cub Scouts meet Thursday at 7 p.m. AA groups meet at the church on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Al Anon meets in the church on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
Salem Belleman's Church, 3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville
Regular Sunday services will be held at 7:45 and 10:15 a.m. and Sunday School at 9 a.m. in the Old Church on May 26. The Old Church was built in 1815 and is on the National Register of Historic Structures in America. It features a hand-pumped organ located in the balcony and a unique wine-goblet-shaped pulpit. All are invited to attend this unique worship opportunity.
Belleman’s will be holding its 92nd annual Memorial Day celebration on May 27. The celebration includes picnic foods served in the refreshment stand of the Fellowship Hall beginning at noon and continuing until 7:30 p.m. Also, there will be a Memorial Day worship in the cemetery at 3 p.m. The night is capped off with a concert by the Washington Band of Annville in the bandstand from 5 to 8 p.m. All are invited.
Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Our Worship Service was held at 9 a.m. followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented a thought-provoking message based on the Bible. Our greeters were Kevin and Sandy Towles. Our nursery attendant was Jen Mulgrew. Junior church leaders were Meredith Petrucelli and Karen Mohn.
First Reformed Church, 76 S. Third Street, Hamburg
The Sunday Worship Service, led by Rev. Darryl Hamm, starts at 10:15 a.m. and Sunday School will begin at 9 a.m.
Bible Study is held on Mondays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Boy Scouts meet Monday evenings and Girl Scouts meet the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
We invite neighbors to join our weekly community dog walk each Thursday leaving the church parking lot at 6:30 p.m.
Every 2nd and 4th Monday of the month, we visit the Laurel Nursing Home with our dogs, which is very enjoyable and uplifting for the residents. Any well-behaved dog and its human companion are welcome to join us.
We invite the community at large to join us on a bus trip to the highly popular Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. on June 1. There is a charge. Bus leaves from Walmart parking lot at 6:30 a.m. Call Sue Leiby at 610-562-7637 for more details and reservations.
Knoebel’s Grove will be the setting for our Noah’s Helping Hands Kids to enjoy a grand amusement park day on June 22.
St. Michael's Church, 529 St. Michael's Road, Tilden
St. Michael's Church Picnic: June 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. Food, Flea Market. Music by Tom Vollmer & Friends. Held rain or shine. Bring lawn chairs.
Huff's Union Church, 540 Conrad Road, Hereford Township
Service of Remembrance and Retiring of the Flag will be held at 11:30, after our 10:30 worship service on May 26. We will proceed outdoors, to stand at the chapel facing the cemetery, for a Service of Remembrance which will include the Ray A Master Post 217 from Topton. The Cub Scout Pack 5 and Scouts BSA Troop 5 from Allentown, under the direction of Ian Richetti, will lead the ceremony for the Retiring of the Flag.