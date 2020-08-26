St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
Sept. 3: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 7: Labor Day, God Bless America!
PREP Religious education classes: start with home-based study. Registrations due to the office now in order to prepare the materials.
Salem Belleman's Church
3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville
Annual Turkey and Waffle Supper on Sept. 26: This year’s event will be take out only and drive-through pickup will be from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Belleman’s Fellowship Hall. Please preorder meals by Sept. 18. Meal includes turkey, waffles, potato filling, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans and corn for $10 per dinner. Additional items available for separate purchase include pepper cabbage, quarts of potato filling and pies. To order, call the church office at 610-926-0461.
St. Michael’s Church, Hamburg
Sept. 6: we worship at 10:15 a.m. We celebrate the Fourteenth Sunday after Pentecost with Holy Communion. Come partake of the Lamb of God who takes away the Sin of the world, happy are those who are called to His supper.
Remote worship: For information about listening to worship by phone, call 610-488-1783. Visit us on the web http://www.stmichaelshamburg.org. Worship videos are posted to Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stmichaels529/ and Youtube.