St. Paul’s UCC, 5 W. Arch St., Fleetwood
Mother’s Day All You Can Eat Ham Dinner hosted by the Church Kitchen Committee on May 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. Purchase advanced tickets by May 3 by calling 610-457-6732. Tickets will be for sale at door. Building is handicap accessible.
St. Peter's UCC of Molltown, 219 Maidencreek Rd., Fleetwood
Holy Week services: Maundy Thursday worship at 7 p.m.; Good Friday worship at 7 p.m.; Sunday outdoor 6:30 a.m. Easter Dawn service with a sunrise view of the valley, and communion will be administered at 10:15 a.m.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 7 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
April 17: Schedule change- Mass at 7 p.m.
April 18: Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m.
April 19: Good Friday Service of the Passion, 3 p.m.; Living Stations of the Cross, 7 p.m.
April 20: 11:45 a.m. Divine Mercy; 12 p.m. Blessing of Foods; 8 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass.
April 21: Easter Masses at 8 and 10:45 a.m.
April 22: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
April 23: Harvest Fest planning meeting, 7:30 p.m.
Northern Berks Ministerium
Community Service: April 19, Good Friday Cross Walk and Service of Prayer. 11 a.m. Cross walk beginning at First Reformed UCC, 76 S. 3rd St., Hamburg. Noon Service of Prayer. All are welcome. No lunch provided.
Saint Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 117 East Arch St., Fleetwood
Jeff Stice's Me & a Piano Tour is performing April 27 from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Purchase tickets from Sharon or Melissa Neff at 610-944-9820 or at the door. Light refreshments will be available the night of the concert. A Free Will Offering will be collected the night of the event.
Salem Belleman's Church, 3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville
April 19: 7 p.m. Good Friday worship service.
April 20: 1:30 p.m. annual Children’s Easter Drama and Egg Hunt at the Fellowship Hall.
April 21: Easter worship services: dawn service held outdoors at Mohrsville Church of the Brethren 6:30 a.m. Service held in sanctuary at 7:45 a.m., followed by Sunday school for all ages 9 a.m. Third service at 10:15 a.m. Holy Communion offered at both 7:45 and 10:15 a.m. services.
Huff's Union Church, 540 Conrad Road, Hereford Township
Maundy Thursday Drama on April 18, and Good Friday Service on April 19. Both services are at Huff’s from 7-8 p.m.
Zion Moselem Lutheran Church, 340 Moselem Church Road, Kutztown
April 20: Easter Egg Hunt 1 p.m. rain or shine. Children will be split into age groups with a section dedicated to children with special needs. Lots of fun and prizes. Story time will follow the Egg Hunt. Any questions, call 610-683-5366 or 610-756-3536.
April 28: Designer Purse Bingo featuring Vera Bradley, Coach, Dooney & Bourke and Michael Kors. Sponsored by and held at the Kutztown Fire Company Banquet Hall. Proceeds benefit Zion Moselem Lutheran Church. Bingo starts at 1 p.m. Tickets for sale include Bingo, hot dog and soda. Special Games charged extra. Additional refreshments available. For tickets call 610-683-5366 or 610-756-3536.
May 11: Free Clothing Drive. Gently used clothing for free. And also we will be having a Plant Sale sponsored by the Activities Committee from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Annuals, Perennials and Hanging Baskets for you to purchase in time for Mother’s Day.
Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Our Worship Service was held at 9 a.m., followed by Sunday School at 10:30 am. Pastor Dave Long presented a thought-provoking message based on Scripture. Our greeters were Ed and Rosie Manson. Our nursery attendant was Charlotte Jacobs. Junior church leaders were Nicolette Hoover and Abbey Shaver.
Easter Schedule: 7:30 a.m. Outdoor Sunrise Service, 8 a.m. Fellowship Breakfast, 9 a.m. Easter Worship. There will be an Easter Egg Hunt following Worship, approximately 10:30 am.
St. Michael’s Church, Hamburg
April 19, is Good Friday. We worship at 7 p.m. Churches in Hamburg, Shoemakersville and Tilden Township participate and will join us at our church building. A joint choir will sing. The Tenebrae service recreates the betrayal, abandonment, and agony of the events of Jesus’ death. The story is left unfinished, because the story isn’t over until Easter Day.
April 21, 6:30 a.m. Like the women at the tomb, we will go at first light to look for the Lord and celebrate His Resurrection. We celebrate Holy Communion at the altar rail.
7:30-8:30 a.m. Breakfast in the social hall by St. Michael’s Aide Society.
9 a.m. Children and adults are invited to watch The Greatest Adventure: Stories from the Bible - The Easter Story. Refreshments will be enjoyed too!
10:15 a.m. We celebrate the resurrection of Jesus with Holy Communion with pew distribution. A surprise will be distributed to children during the children’s sermon.
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran “Smoke” Church, Hamburg
Join us every Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for worship service. The worship service is followed with a fellowship time with refreshments. Sunday school starts at 10:15 am. Our Adult class is a discussion group and we are studying Galatians. The acolyte for April 21 is Alex Phillips. The greeters are Richard and Patsy Adams.
Maundy Thursday service and Good Friday service both at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Friedens Church of Lenhartsville
Family and Friend Dinner will be held on May 8 at 6 p.m. There is a charge. Reservations needed, call 610-562-7272 by April 28. Everyone invited to entertainment with Mike and Linda Hertzog starting at 7 p.m.
Salem-Berne United Methodist Church, Tilden
Celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, our Lord & Savior during our Easter Sunrise service on April 21. We will be worshipping outdoors at our pavilion on the hill beginning at 6 am. Plan to stay & enjoy a continental breakfast served in our church fellowship hall immediately following the service. We will also celebrate the risen Lord during our regular worship service indoors at 9:30 am which will include the traditional White Cross Offering. Please join us at our country church on Easter Sunday!