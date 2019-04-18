Salem Belleman's Church, 3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville
April 27: Oyster Supper in Fellowship Hall 3:30 to 7 p.m. Fried Oysters, Oyster Stew, Oyster Pies, Ham Platters and Steamed Shrimp. All items sold ala carte. Call take-out orders to Fellowship Hall at 610-926-4280 during 3:30 – 7 p.m. timeframe. Prior to meal will be a hymn sing in the Old 1815 Belleman’s Church at 2:30 p.m. All are invited. Call for more information or driving directions at 610-926-0461.
Friedens Church of Lenhartsville
Friedens is having its yearly Family and Friend dinner on May 8 at 6 p.m. Tickets are for sale. Make reservations by April 28, calling 610-562-7272. Everyone invited to entertainment with Mike and Linda Hertzog at 7 p.m.
St. Peter's UCC of Molltown, 219 Maidencreek Road, Fleetwood
May 4: Ham & Filling Dinner, 4 to 7 p.m. Dinner includes lettuce with bacon dressing, one dessert, and served family style. Take-outs are available. To purchase tickets, call 610-944-9418.
Huff’s Union Church, 540 Conrad Road, Hereford Township
April 28: Upper Perkiomen A-Choir will perform during the 10:30 a.m. Worship Service. Directed by Mark Thomas.
St. Peters Union Church, 7863 St. Peters Road, Macungie
April 26: Spaghetti Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. All you can eat, choice of meat toppings, salad, bread. There is a charge. Proceeds benefit Vacation Bible School in June for St. Peters and Zions churches.
May 11: Ham Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Full course meal including beverage and dessert. There is a charge. Children under 10 free. Call Ron 610-845-2525 or Deb 610-367-8307 to reserve a ticket. Limited walk-ins available.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Monday Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 7 p.m.; Tuesday Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m. and Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
April 25: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
April 27: Cemetery Spring Cleaning by volunteers, 8 a.m.
April 28: PREP Religious Education classes, 9 a.m.; Divine Mercy Closing Service at 9:15 a.m.; First Holy Communion Class retreat day.
April 29: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
May 4: Oldies dance with the New Individuals Band, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.
St. Michael’s Church, Hamburg
April 28, we worship at 10:15 a.m. On this Second Sunday of Easter, children will take a noisy offering to help an organization or person in need. Worship will conclude by going outdoors (weather permitting) for the Blessing of the Fields. Children will help us ask God to bless the soil, seed and water, to be a blessing for farmers whose vocation is to feed the world.
Sunday School for ALL ages is 9 a.m. every Sunday. The Adult Classes study the Gospel of John. A children’s sermon is heard every Sunday. Recordings of services can be seen on Facebook.
St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 117 East Arch St., Fleetwood
May 4: Relay For Life Pasta Dinner Jazz 4 to 7 p.m. in the Church Social Room. Proceeds benefit American Cancer Society. Tickets for sale at the door or call 484-866-1513. Children under age 4 free. Visit http://bit.ly/Relay4LifePasta.
Then join us at 7:30 p.m. for "Swinging Through The Decades" presented by the
Kutztown University Alumni Jazz Band. A Free Will offering will benefit the KU Jazz Band Program.
Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Our Sunrise Service was held at 7:30 a.m. followed by a Fellowship Breakfast. Easter Worship was held at 9 a.m. followed by an Easter Egg Hunt. Pastor Dave Long spoke at both services. Our greeters were Bob and Shelva Schaner. Our nursery attendant was Cori Dixon. Junior church leaders were Meredith Petrucelli and Karen Mohn. Our last Time-Out & Breakaway for this school year is May 10 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Hamburg SDA Church, 22 Willow Road, Hamburg
April 27, 11:05 a.m. Pastor Alex will be speaking. All are welcome. A Vegetarian Fellowship meal will be served for our Guests & Visitors in the Fireside Room following the service.
Community Service Center is open to the public every Monday and Tuesday from 1 to 6 p.m. for those who qualify. The Food Pantry is open the 3rd Sunday of each month from 12 to 2 p.m. for those who qualify.
Prayer Meeting, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Good Morning Prayer Meeting, Wednesday at 9 a.m. followed by Bible Study at 10:15 a.m. We are studying the Sanctuary.
First Reformed Church, 76 S. Third Street, Hamburg
The Sunday Worship Service, led by Rev. Darryl Hamm, starts at 10:15 am. and Sunday School will begin at 9 a.m.
Bible Study is held on Mondays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Boy Scouts meet Monday evenings and Girl Scouts meet the first and third Wednesdays.
We invite neighbors to join are our weekly community dog walk each Thursday leaving the church parking lot at 6:30 p.m.
Every 2nd and 4th Monday of the month, we visit the Laurel Nursing Home with our dogs, which is very enjoyable and uplifting for the residents. Any well-behaved dog and its human companion are welcome to join us.
We invite the community to join us on a bus trip to the highly popular Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. on June 1. Bus leaves from Walmart parking lot at 6:30 a.m. To purchase tickets or for more details call Sue Leiby at 610-562-7637. Reservation deadline is May 7.
The Christian Ed department is taking orders every Sunday in April after the worship service for Mother’s Day flowers. Money is due when flowers are delivered on May 5.
May 2 is National Day of Prayer. First Church will recognize this event during the worship service on May 5. The National Day of Prayer Task Force has declared this year’s theme to be Love One Another. The theme comes from the words of Jesus in John 13:34, “Love one another. Just as I have loved you.” The hope is that individuals, churches, and spiritual leaders in America, will humble ourselves and unify in prevailing prayer for the next great move of God in America, standing together in prayer.
Zion Moselem Lutheran Church, 340 Moselem Church Road, Kutztown
April 28: Designer Purse Bingo featuring Vera Bradley, Coach, Dooney & Bourke and Michael Kors. Sponsored by and held at the Kutztown Fire Company Banquet Hall. Proceeds benefit Zion Moselem Lutheran Church. Bingo starts at 1 p.m. Tickets for sale include Bingo, hot dog and soda. Special Games charged extra. Additional refreshments available. For tickets call 610-683-5366 or 610-756-3536
May 4: Multi-family Yard Sale 7 a.m. until noon. Set-up at 5 p.m. Friday night. $10 a space for any space.
Any questions call 610-393-6392.
May 11: Free Clothing Drive. Gently used clothing for free. And also we will be having a Floral Plant Sale sponsored by the Activities Committee from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Annuals, Perennials and Hanging Baskets for you to purchase in time for Mother’s Day.