St. John's Lutheran Church, 99 Church St., Hamburg
Strawberry Social: June 16, 3 to 7 p.m. Strawberries and ice cream, soup, beverages, hot dogs, BBQ, homemade baked goods, Gospel & Oldies program at 6 p.m. with Pastor David Reinwald. Olde-Tyme Social with good food and fellowship, sponsored by St. John's and Thrivent members.
St. Paul’s UCC, Fleetwood
June 23: Music in the Fleetwood Park featuring Kuto Duo back by popular demand, starting at 6 p.m. Concession stand, sponsored by St. Paul’s UCC Church Women’s Guild of Fleetwood, open at 5 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 PM; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 PM; Mass at 7 PM; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 AM. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 PM, and Sunday at 8 AM and 10:45 AM.
June 13: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 AM
June 14: Golf Tournament at Green Acres Course, 1 PM
June 17: St. Mary Parish hosts Serra Club Tribute to Newly-Ordained Priests; 4:30 Mass
June 18: Farewell to Fr. Don; Welcome to Fr. Rich Brensinger
Hamburg SDA Church, 22 Willow Rd, Hamburg
Bible classes for all ages 10 a.m. followed by our worship hour at 11:05 a.m. The Joy & Blessing of the Sabbath begins Friday at Sunset.
June 15: service held at Camp Meeting. The speaker for worship service at 10:45 am will be John Bradshaw.
Pennsylvania Camp Meeting will take place June 7 at 7 p.m. through June 15 at Blue Mountain Academy, 2363 Mountain Road, Hamburg, PA 19526. This year’s theme is “Prophesy Now” with opening speaker Pastor Mark Finley.
Our Community Service Center is open to the public every Monday & Tuesday from 1 to 6 p.m. for those who qualify. The Food Pantry is open the 3rd Sunday of each month from 12 to 2 p.m. for those who qualify.
Prayer Meeting, on Tuesday evening June 11 will be canceled and will resume June 18 after Camp Meeting.
Good Morning Prayer Meeting & Bible Study will be canceled Wednesday, 12th and will resume June 19th after Camp Meeting.
Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Our Worship Service was held at 9 am. .followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a,m. Rev. Marlin Lafferty was our guest speaker, presenting the message “Has God Friended You?” based on Isaiah 58:6-9. Our greeters were June Weiskircher and Pat Hummel. Our nursery attendant was Jen Mulgrew. Junior church leaders were Nicolette Hoover and Karen Mohn.
Huff's Union Church, 540 Conrad Road, Hereford Township
QPR Suicide Prevention: June 18 from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Chapel. Training on talking about suicide to help people find help and hope.
Village Volleyball: Wednesday evenings (weather permitting) between June 19 and Aug. 21. Huff’s invites its members and the community to play recreational volleyball in the park from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Any age or ability is welcomed, so please come out to join the fun.
St. Peter's UCC of Molltown, 219 Maidencreek Road, Fleetwood
June 23: 10:15 a.m. Music on the Hill outdoor service includes performance by Mike and Linda Hertzog, church choir and other musicians. A potluck lunch will follow the service. Bring a lawn chair. 610-944-9418