Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Our Worship Service was held at 9 a.m. followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented an inspiring message based on Scripture. Our greeters were Craig and Tina Kutz. Our nursery attendant was Charlotte Jacobs. Junior church leaders were Nicolette Hoover and Abbey Shaver.
St. John's EL Church, Church and Pine streets, Hamburg
All You Can Eat Pasta Dinner: June 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. Dinner includes pasta with sauce, salad, Italian bread, beverage and homemade desserts. Take-out available. For information call, 610-562-4440 or 610-562-8732.
First Reformed Church, 76 S. Third Street, Hamburg
The Sunday Worship Service, led by Rev. Darryl Hamm, starts at 10:15 a.m. and Sunday School will begin at 9 a.m.
Bible Study is held on Monday mornings at 9am and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Boy Scouts meet Monday evenings and Girl Scouts meet the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
We invite neighbors to join are our weekly community dog walk each Thursday leaving the church parking lot at 6:30 p.m.
Every 2nd and 4th Monday of the month, we visit the Laurel Nursing Home with our dogs, which is very enjoyable and uplifting for the residents. Any well-behaved dog and its human companion are welcome to join us.
Everyone is invited to our Outdoor “Walk-in” Movie Night on May 18 from 6 to 8:45 p.m. We’ll be showing “Mary Poppins Returns!” Bring your lawn chairs for a movie night under the stars – or inside if it rains. We’ll have popcorn and drinks, too.
We invite the community at large to join us on a bus trip to the highly popular Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. on June 1. Call Sue Leiby at 610-562-7637 for more details and reservations.
Salem Belleman's Church, 3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville
Salem Belleman’s will hold its Church Music Sunday celebration during the 10:15 worship service on May 19. As part of the service, there will be musical selections from the various vocal and bell choirs of Belleman’s. Please join us for this special worship opportunity.
Hamburg SDA Church, 22 Willow Road, Hamburg
Bible-based Church that keeps Saturday, the Seventh-day Sabbath Holy, service times are Bible classes for all ages at 10 a.m. followed by our worship hour at 11:05 a.m. The Joy & Blessing of the Sabbath begins Friday at Sunset.
May 18, 11:05 a.m. will be our youth service, George Dialectakis will be speaking. All are welcome! A Vegetarian Fellowship meal will be served for our Guests & Visitors in the Fireside Room following the service.
May 19: Secret Sister Brunch 10 a.m. & Food Pantry noon to 2 p.m.
Our Community Service Center is open to the public every Monday & Tuesday from 1 to 6 p.m. for those who qualify. The Food Pantry is open the 3rd Sunday of each month from 12 to 2 p.m. for those who qualify.
Prayer Meeting, Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m.
Good Morning Prayer Meeting, Wednesday at 9 a.m. followed by Bible Study at 10:15 a.m. We are studying the Sanctuary.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Monday: Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 7 p.m.; Tuesday: Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
May 16: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
May 16: Holy Name Society meeting, 7 p.m.
May 18: Men’s Rosary breakfast, 8 a.m.
May 19: PREP Religious Education closing service for the year, 9:15 a.m.
May 20: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran “Smoke” Church, Hamburg
St. Paul’s invites you to join us every Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for worship service. The worship service is followed with a fellowship time with refreshments. Sunday school starts at 10:15 a.m. Our Adult class is a discussion group and we are studying Galatians. May 19 is Holy Communion. The acolyte is Lilly Gibson. The greeters are Richard and Patsy Adams.