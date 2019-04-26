Zion Moselem Lutheran Church, 340 Moselem Church Road, Kutztown
May 4: Yard Sale. Set up Friday, May 3 at 5 p.m. $10 to rent any size space. Any questions, please call 610-393-6392.
May 11: Free clothing drive. Gently used clothing for free. Also, we will having a Plant Sale sponsored by the Activities Committee from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Annuals, Perennials and Hanging Baskets for you to purchase in time for Mother’s Day.
St. John's Lutheran Church, 99 Church St., Hamburg
May 19: Hymn Sing at 2 p.m. with the Muddy Creek Barn Band along with Don Shilke and Betsy Zimmerman Morgans. Refreshments to follow. Free will offering for organ repairs.
Evangelical Lutheran Friedens Church, 537 North Main St., Bernville
May 18: meatloaf dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. The meal includes two sides, baked potato, roll, applesauce, ice cream and a drink. Other desserts will be available for sale.
First Reformed Church, 76 S. Third Street, Hamburg
The Sunday Worship Service, led by Rev. Darryl Hamm, starts at 10:15 am. and Sunday School will begin at 9 a.m.
Bible Study is held on Mondays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Boy Scouts meet Monday evenings and Girl Scouts meet the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
Our quilters meet in our Auditorium each Wednesday 9 to 11 a.m. Beginner and experienced hand-quilters are all invited. Use the ramp entrance.
We invite neighbors to join are our weekly community dog walk each Thursday leaving the church parking lot at 6:30 p.m.
Every 2nd and 4th Monday of the month, we visit the Laurel Nursing Home with our dogs which is very enjoyable and uplifting for the residents. Any well-behaved dog and its human companion are welcome to join us.
DATE CHANGE: Our Outdoor “Walk-in” Movie Night is rescheduled for Saturday, May 18 from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. We’ll be showing “Mary Poppins Returns!” Bring your lawn chairs for a movie night under the stars – or inside if it rains. We’ll have popcorn and drinks, too!
Community invited to join us on a bus trip to the highly popular Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. on June 1. Bus leaves from Walmart parking lot at 6:30 a.m. Call Sue Leiby at 610-562-7637 for more details and reservations. Reservation deadline is May 7.
Did you know? On April 17, 1952, President Harry Truman signed a bill proclaiming the National Day of Prayer into law in the United States. President Reagan amended the law in 1988, designating the first Thursday of May each year as the National Day of Prayer. The National Prayer Committee was formed in the U.S. in 1972 and created the National Day of Prayer Task Force to coordinate events. The theme for the 2019 National Day of Prayer on May 2 is Love One Another which comes from the words of Jesus in John 13:34, “Love one another. Just as I have loved you.” The hope is that individuals, churches, and spiritual leaders in America, will humble ourselves and unify in prevailing prayer for the next great move of God in America. First United will be recognizing the National Day of Prayer and extending it to its service on Sunday, May 5 at 10:15 a.m. Join us, any and all denominations – share in prayer, hear about different types of prayer, make prayer part of your day.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 7 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
May 2: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
May 4: Oldies dance with the New Individuals Band, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.
May 5: PREP Religious Education classes, 9 a.m.
May 6: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Our Worship Service was held at 9 a.m. followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30. Pastor Dave Long presented an inspiring message based on the Bible. Our greeters were Wayne Adam and Gladys Adam. Our nursery attendant was Nicole Snyder. Junior church leaders were Karen Mohn and Tracey Burton. Our last Time-Out & Breakaway for this school year is May 10 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Hamburg SDA Church, 22 Willow Road, Hamburg
Bible-based Church that keeps Saturday, the Seventh-day Sabbath Holy. Service times are Bible classes for all ages at 10 a.m. followed by worship hour at 11:05 a.m. The Joy & Blessing of the Sabbath begins Friday at Sunset.
May 4, 11:05 a.m. Esteban Grajales will be speaking. All are welcome! A Vegetarian Fellowship meal will be served for our Guests & Visitors in the Fireside Room following the service. Later, Laurel Nursing Home Ministry at 2:30 p.m. Come along and enjoy the fun!
Our Community Service Center is open to the public every Monday & Tuesday from 1-6 p.m. for those who qualify. The Food Pantry is open the 3rd Sunday of each month from 12-2 p.m. for those who qualify.
Prayer Meeting, Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m.
Good Morning Prayer Meeting, Wednesday at 9 a.m. followed by Bible Study at 10:15 a.m. We are studying the Sanctuary.