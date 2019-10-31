First Reformed Church, 76 S. Third St., Hamburg
Sunday: Worship Service, led by Rev. Darryl Hamm, begins at 10:15 a.m. Sunday School for all ages begins at 9 a.m. Bible Study is held on Mondays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. Boy Scouts meet Monday evenings and Girl Scouts meet the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
Northern Berks Ministerium Harvest/Advent services: begin Nov. 7. These services are held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays during Advent at various churches in the area and are followed by a soup buffet. Offerings from the services will benefit the Ministerium’s Emergency Assistance Fund. The Nov. 7 service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hamburg. The service on Nov. 14 will be held with us at First Reformed UCC.
Annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Bazaar: Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sing for America performs Christmas program at 10 a.m., a Christmas Storytime for kids at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and Santa arrives at noon.
St. Michael’s Church, Hamburg
Nov. 10: Grace Hoppes will tell us about Keystone Military Families at 9 a.m. in the Adult Sunday School class. We worship at 10:15 a.m. We celebrate the Twenty-Second Sunday after Pentecost welcoming veterans who will be our ushers and greeters. Sunday School children will sing a song before the children’s sermon. A noisy offering will be taken by the children to benefit Keystone Military Families, Shoemakersville.
St. John's EL Church, 99 Church St., Hamburg
Nov. 17: 4 p.m. Celebrate The Hope of Christmas free concert featuring Christian recording artist Mark Smeby.
St. Paul’s U.C.C. Church, 5 West Arch St., Fleetwood
Christmas Bazaar: Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Homemade food and baked goods, crafters, vendors, White Elephant, books and toys. Miller-Keystone Blood mobile will be parked at 5 Arch St. from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Register at www.giveapint.org, code 3302 . Walk-ins welcome.
Huff's Union Church, 540 Conrad Road, Alburtis
Armchair Traveler Evening Fun Event: Nov. 9 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. held in the Rohrbach Chapel, across Conrad Road from the church building. Experience three presentations by our members showcasing special trips they have taken to a variety of exotic locations. We have PowerPoint slides interspersed with conversation in an evening of relaxed fun.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Nov. 7: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Nov. 4: Christ Life Renewal Series, retreat day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Nov. 10: PREP Religious Education Classes, 9 a.m.
Nov. 11: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Nov. 11: Christ Life Renewal Series, 6:15 p.m.
Nov. 12: Women’s Guild meeting, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 23: Christmas Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Worship Service: held at 9 a.m., followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented a thought-provoking message based on the Bible. Our greeters were Ed and Rosie Manson. Our nursery attendants were Sarah Krick and Charlotte Jacobs. Our junior church leader was Meredith Petrucelli.
Breakaway: for 6th grade & up will be Nov. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. Go to www.fb.com/WeAreSalem or call 610-562-5033.