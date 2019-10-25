St. Paul’s U.C.C., 5 West Arch St., Fleetwood
Christmas Bazaar: Nov.9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Homemade food and baked goods, crafters, vendors, White Elephant, books and toys . Miller-Keystone Blood mobile will be parked at 5 Arch St. 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. To register, go to www.giveapint.org, code 3302. Walk-ins are welcome.
St. Peter's UCC of Molltown, 219 Maidencreek Road, Fleetwood
Nov. 9: 2 to 4 p.m., High Tea, Music and Quilt Program. Enjoy food, hear the provenance of each quilt, and relax to the musical interludes. There is a charge. Seating is limited to 50 guests. Call Pat for reservations at 610-929-2948.
St. Michael’s Church, Hamburg
Nov. 3: worship at 10:15 a.m. We celebrate the festival of All Saints with Holy Communion with pew distribution. Come partake of the Lamb of God who takes away the Sin of the world, happy are those who are called to His supper. We will remember members and non-members who have joined the church triumphant since last All Saints’ Day. If you would like to add the name of a loved one, please give the name to the church office, 610-488-1783. We remember Jean B. (Kemp) Meck, Arlan R. Wessner, Lester W. Brobst and Jean A. (Leiby) Grim.
Salem-Berne United Methodist Church, Tilden
Christmas Bazaar: Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Homemade crafts, cookies by the pound, home canned food, a variety of lunch items to eat in or takeout, white elephant sale and more.
Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Worship Service: held 9 a.m., followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented an inspiring message based on Scripture. Our greeters were Jake and Cori Dixon. Our nursery attendants were Tammy Wagner & Clint Baker. Our junior church leaders were Loray Owens & Tracey Burton.
Breakaway: for 6th grade & up will be Nov. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m.
First Reformed Church, 76 S. Third St., Hamburg
Sunday: everyone invited to worship with us at Sunday Worship Service, led by Rev. Darryl Hamm, at 10:15 a.m. Sunday School for all ages at 9 a.m.
Bible Study: Mondays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Scouts: Boy Scouts meet Mondays and Girl Scouts meet the first and third Wednesdays.
Trunk or Treat: Oct. 30 and 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. Trunks will be in parking lot, decorated and full of treats.
Nov. 3: Miller Keystone Blood Drive 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please consider donating blood to help fill a great need. To register, call the church office (610-562-2593) and state your interest in giving blood - leave name and phone number.
Holiday Craft and Vendor Bazaar: Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sing for America performs Christmas program 10 a.m. Santa arrives at noon. Christmas Storytime for kids at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Oct. 31: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Nov. 1: All Saints Holy Day Masses at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Nov. 2: Welcome Hispanic Ministry Retreat Day.
Nov. 3: PREP Religious Education Classes, 9 a.m.
Nov. 4: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Nov. 4: Christ Life Renewal Series, 6:15 p.m.
Nov. 5: Schedule change: Mass at 9 a.m.