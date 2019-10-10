St. John's Lutheran Church, 201 E. Main St., Kutztown
Oct. 18: pulled pork dinner (take-out only) 3 to 6 p.m. Dinners can be picked up at the recreation hall on the rear parking lot. The dinner includes pulled pork, dinner roll, baked potato, and applesauce. Tickets can be reserved by calling the church at 610-683-3140 or the day care at 610-683-5402. A limited number of tickets will be available on the day of the sale. Baked goods will also be on sale for an additional cost.
New Jerusalem Zion UCC, 1456 Krumsville Road, Krumsville
Oct. 23: Shared Abundance Community Meal, 5:30 to 7 p.m., free meal open to everyone in our community. Hosted by the Local Shared Outreach group of Mt. Zion and Friedens Lutheran and New Jerusalem Zion UCC (across from Greenwich Elementary). 610-756-6892
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Harvest Fest: Thanks to all volunteers, patrons and donors to our recent Harvest Fest event!
Oct. 17: 9 AM Mass and Coffee with Bishop Schlert for Berks Bishop’s Annual appeal donors.
Oct. 17: Holy Name Society meeting, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20: World Mission Sunday and offering.
Oct. 20: PREP Religious Education Classes, 9 a.m.
Oct. 21: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Oct. 21: Christ Life Renewal Series, 6:15 p.m.
St. Michael’s Church, 529 St. Michael’s Road, Hamburg
Oct. 20: worship at 10:15 a.m. We celebrate the 19th Sunday after Pentecost. Members are asked to bring donations to worship for a noisy offering that our children will collect for Teen Challenge. The Teen Challenge Choir will sing anthems during worship. You are invited for lunch in the social hall after worship. At 9 a.m. Teen Challenge will tell us about their ministry in the Adult Sunday School Class.
St Paul’s U.C.C., 5 West Arch St., Fleetwood
Oct. 26: Homemade Chicken Pot Pie Supper & Bake Sale 3:30 to 7 p.m. AYCE Family style, dessert and beverage included. Previews of the Christmas Bazaar Silent Auction will also take place. Pot Pie tickets sold at door. Take-out orders Friday only, Oct. 25, call 610-944-0737 by Oct. 18. Mini bake sale, Friday for take out. Access to the church is through the double doors from the church parking lot. Access to the church for the Pot Pie Supper by parking on Green or Arch streets or municipal parking lot across the street.
First Reformed Church, 76 S. Third St., Hamburg
Sunday: Worship Service, led by Rev. Darryl Hamm, begins at 10:15a.m. Sunday School for all ages begins at 9 a.m. Bible Study is Mondays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 3: Miller Keystone Blood Mobile will be at First Church 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please consider donating blood to help fill a great need. To register, call the church office (610-562-2593) and state interest in giving blood; leave name and phone number.
Nov. 23: annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Bazaar 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sing for America will perform their Christmas program at 10 a.m. and Santa will arrive at noon. Christmas Storytime for kids at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. These events combined with our quality vendors, basket, and quilt raffles are the makings of a fine bazaar.
Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Sunday: Worship Service was held at 9 a.m., followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented an inspiring message based on the Bible. Our greeters were Bruce and Sue Krammes. Our nursery attendants were Carel Geist and Charlotte Jacobs. Our junior church leader was Nicolette Hoover.
Oct. 22: A new Centershot session begins at 6:30 p.m. Call 610-562-5033.
Zion Moselem Lutheran Church, 340 Moselem Church Road, Kutztown.
Oct. 19: Trunk or Treat, 4 to 6 p.m., crafts, snacks and movie. Information 610-683-5366.
Huff’s Union Church. 540 Conrad Road, Alburtis (Hereford Township)
Nov. 2: Homemade Apple Dumpling Sale pick-up between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Orders are due by Oct. 27. Call the church office at 610-845-2626 to order.
Salem Belleman's Church, 3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville
Christmas Bazaar: in Fellowship Hall 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 1 and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 2. The locally popular event features an economical, hearty breakfast both mornings. There will be a wide variety of items for sale including other foods, candies, crafts and pastries. One of the well-liked elements of the event is the extensive flea market in the basement. All are welcome.
Oct. 24: The Belleman’s Mission Teams Sandwich Sale will be available for pick-up and payment at the Belleman’s Fellowship Hall from 4 to 6 p.m. Call the church office (610-926-0461) to order.