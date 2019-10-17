St. Paul’s U.C.C., 5 West Arch St., Fleetwood
Christmas Bazaar: Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Homemade food and baked goods, crafters, vendors, White Elephant, books and toys . Miller-Keystone Blood mobile will be parked at 5 Arch Street 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. To register www.giveapint.org, code 3302 . Walk-ins are welcome.
Weisenberg Lutheran Church, 7645 Weisenberg Church Road, New Tripoli
Nov. 3: annual PA Dutch service at 2:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to worship in the dialect. The service will be led by Donald Breininger with the message presented by Rev. Richard Miller. There will be special Dutch music, bell choir and refreshments. Kumm tzu die Deitsch Karrich, nir sin all willkum.
Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Worship Service: held at 9 a.m., followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented a thought-provoking message based on God’s Word. Greeters were Craig and Tina Kutz. Nursery attendants were Cori Dixon and Jen Mulgrew. Junior church leaders were Abbey Shaver and Karen Mohn.
Breakaway: for 6th grade & up will be Nov. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Salem Belleman's Church, 3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville
Christmas Bazaar: in Fellowship Hall on Nov. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Economical, hearty breakfast both mornings. Wide variety of items for sale including other foods, candies, crafts and pastries, as well as an extensive flea market in the basement. All welcome.
St. Michael’s Church, Hamburg
Oct. 27: worship at 10:15 a.m. We celebrate Reformation Sunday with Holy Communion with altar distribution. Wear red to worship. We will take a photograph of the whole congregation after worship. The Protestant Reformation was shaped by many people over many years but came into focus when a monk named Martin Luther nailed his famous 95 Theses to the door of the Wittenberg church in 1517. Luther was a Catholic priest who was upset at the widespread corruption he observed within the ecclesiarch, most notably the sale of “indulgences” that promised postmortem forgiveness of sins for deceased loved ones.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Oct. 24: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Oct. 27: PREP Religious Education Classes, 9 a.m.
Oct. 27: Parish Council meeting, 11:45 a.m.
Oct. 28: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Oct. 28: Christ Life Renewal Series, 6:15 p.m.
Oct. 28: Healing Mass with Bishop Schlert, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: Harvest Fest wrap-up meeting, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: All Saints’ Day Masses at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.