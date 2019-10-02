St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Harvest Fest: Thanks to all volunteers, patrons and donors to our recent Harvest Fest event!
Oct. 10: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Oct. 12 and 13: Special collection for Hurricane Dorian relief assistance.
Oct. 13: PREP Religious Education Classes, 9 a.m.
Oct. 14: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Oct. 14: Christ Life Renewal Series, 6:15 p.m.
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran “Smoke" Church, Hamburg
Sundays: 9 a.m. worship service followed with a fellowship time with refreshments. Sunday school follows at 10:15 a.m. The first Sunday of the month we have a healing service with the laying on of hands, if so desired.
Oct. 13: The acolyte is Ty Jozefick. The lector is Tom Hartman.
Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Worship Service: held at 9 a.m., followed by a Fellowship Breakfast. Pastor Dave Long presented a thought-provoking message based on Scripture. Greeters were Wayne Adam and Gladys Adam. Nursery attendants were Jess Biegley and Cindy Pyle. Junior church leaders were Meredith Petrucelli and Dawn Lutz.
Fall Fest: Oct. 13 at 4:30 p.m.
St Paul’s U.C.C., 5 West Arch St., Fleetwood
Oct. 26: Homemade Chicken Pot Pie Supper and Bake Sale 3:30 to 7 p.m. AYCE Family style, dessert and beverage included. Previews of the Christmas Bazaar Silent Auction will also take place. Pot Pie tickets sold at door. Children younger than age 4 free. Wheel accessible. Take-out orders and mini bake sale Friday only, Oct. 25, call 610-944-0737 by Oct. 18. Access church through double doors from parking lot. Access to church for Pot Pie Supper by parking on Green or Arch streets or municipal parking lot across street.
St. John's Lutheran Church, 201 E. Main St., Kutztown
Oct. 18: 3 to 6 p.m. pulled pork dinner (take-out only). Pick up dinners at the recreation hall in rear parking lot. Includes pulled pork, dinner roll, baked potato, and applesauce. To purchase tickets call the church at 610-683-3140 or the day care at 610-683-5402. Limited number of tickets available on day of sale. Baked goods also on sale for additional cost.
St. Peters Union Church, 7863 St. Peters Road, Macungie
Oct. 20: Basket Event 20 Bingo games with Longaberger, Pampered Chef and more. Doors open 11:30 a.m. lunch; games start 1 p.m. Pre-admission by Oct. 13, full price tickets sold at door. Call Joy at 610-845-9822 for tickets.
Oct. 27: Halloween Dance. Doors open at noon for light food purchases. Costumes optional. Music 1 to 4 p.m. by The Majestics. 50/50 Drawing. Admission charged.
Nov. 9: Fall Bazaar 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pre-order Chicken Pot Pie, Chili, Chicken Corn Soup & Ham/Bean Soup by Nov. 3. Cut-Out Cookies & baked goods available first come. Reserve a vendor table or food 610-845-2525. Raffles, light lunch and more.
Friedens UCC, 337 Main St., Oley
Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 23. Pies, cakes, cookies, soups, and potato filling will be for sale and may be pre-ordered before Nov. 18 at 610-987-6020 or 610-987-3536. Lunch can be purchased for eat-in or take-out. There will be raffles of crafts, theme baskets, and a handmade quilt, plus a huge White Elephant sale and vendors selling plants, art, and hand-crafted items.