The Schuylkill Valley High School Art Club and ceramics students are making bowls to fill with soup for the 2nd annual SOUPer Bowl Soup Contest and Fundraiser, to be held in the high school cafeteria from 1 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 2.
The event is sponsored by the Schuylkill Valley Art Club and The Conner Kleffel Memorial.
"I like giving back to my community,” said Schuylkill Valley senior Adriana Godfrey, co-president of the SV Art Club with senior Abigail Bentz. “I try to do anything I can do to uplift the people around me."
"It is great to have the opportunity to be part of something in my community as well as having fun in the process," said Bentz.
"I find it so inspiring seeing how many kids in our school get involved with our projects! By the kids for the kids!!" said Godfrey.
"I encourage the students at school and in our community to try new things and out of their comfort zones as I did when taking ceramics last year," said Bentz.
"The more you get involved the better. Spread the love, little acts of kindness count!" said Godfrey.
Schuylkill Valley High School art teacher Jessica Harle started the Art Club last year.
“Art Club is based on a philanthropy-based model. We try to do things to better our community, while sharing our art,” said Harle.
The Art Club and the Ceramics Studio students are making the bowls. Art students from the elementary, middle and high schools are glazing the bowls. Art Club will be assisting in the wrapping of the bowls at the event when patrons choose them.
“This event brings two organizations together to help others in the community,” said Harle.
This is the second year Schuylkill Valley Art Club has teamed up with The Conner Kleffel Memorial to make this event happen, which they hope to host annually.
“The Conner Kleffel Memorial is in charge of the soup portion of the event which includes a soup contest where 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prizes are awarded. People can vote for their favorite soup while at the event,” she said.
Patrons get a bowl of soup of their choice, a roll and a drink. They can eat in or take out.
“They also get to choose a ceramic bowl to take home and use over and over,” said Harle.
A fundraiser, the event benefits the community.
“This year Art Club will be donating a portion of the proceeds from the SOUPer Bowl to the Leesport Fire Company. Last year we donated to the Schuylkill Valley Food Pantry,” said Harle. “The Conner Kleffel Memorial contributes to the community by helping families in need. They provided nine families with Christmas gifts this past December, served over 185 people Thanksgiving meals, provide funds for new equipment for our learning support center, funds for athletes in need of sports equipment, and funds for families needing back to school items, just to name a few.”
There will also be a Bake Sale during the SOUPer Bowl event. Anyone wishing to buy just a bowl, or only soup, may do so. Quarts of soup only or a single ceramic bowl are available for $10 each. Any remaining food items will be distributed to Schuylkill Valley families in need.
Tickets are $20 in advance or at the door and include a handmade ceramic bowl, soup of choice and a drink.