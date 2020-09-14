Wearing masks and keeping a distance from one another, nearly 70 people joined Sept. 13 in a landscaping and cleanup effort outside Reformation Lutheran Church in Reiffton.
Church members pulled weeds, pruned trees, picked up liter, spread mulch and swept gutters on the traffic island along Perkiomen Avenue between West 36th and West 37th streets in Exeter Township.
The effort was part of the nationwide service day, “God’s work. Our hands.” The event joins Lutherans across the country in acts of service.
“It’s an opportunity to celebrate who we are as the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America: one church, freed in Christ to serve and love our neighbor,” said Timothy Dewalt, a member of the church at 3670 Perkiomen Ave.
Before getting down to work, the volunteers attended a service led by the Rev. L. George Detweiler, interim pastor.
Eighty quilts made by Reformation volunteers for the Lutheran World Relief were blessed during the service.
The congregation met on the lawn after the service. The Mount Penn Mountainaires provided musical entertainment while church volunteers worked with rakes, brooms and leaf blowers.
Young children were kept busy with activities while their parents and older siblings worked.