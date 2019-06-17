The 2019 Graduation & Awards Ceremony for Lighthouse Christian Academy, Lyons, took place May 31 at the Leesport Farmer's Market.
With nearly 400 people in attendance, awards and diplomas were presented by Pastor Alton Zentner to the student body and the graduating class of 60 seniors.
A graduation address was given by Pastor Bryan Rosenberg. Special awards were presented, such as the Principal's award to Katelyn Klouser for academic excellence and good citizenship. Our Valedictorian award was presented to Devon Swartzentruber with a 99.6 percent average and the Sautatorian was presented to Hope Weaver.
This was the commencement of an excellent academic year, having a school-wide average of 96 percent.
Thank you to all the students and families who made this such a successful year.