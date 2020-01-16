The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency opened the application window for a new Non-Profit Security Grant program, which stemmed from language sponsored by State Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11) to address security needs and confront violence and intolerance against organizations with diverse membership.
The program was established in 2019 by House Bill 859 (or Act 83 of 2019) and will award grants to non-profit organizations who principally serve individuals, groups or institutions that are included within a bias motivation category for a single bias hate crime incident identified by the FBI’s 2017 Hate Crime Statistics publication. Those incident categories include: race/ethnicity/ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender and gender identity.
“Hate crimes are an alarming reality in our Commonwealth, and we need to address safety issues in places of refuge or worship,” Schwank said. “I am hopeful that organizations in Berks County who fit the criteria are able to access these funds.”
Applicants are eligible for security enhancements designed to protect the safety and security of the users of a facility located in the Commonwealth that is owned or operated by the nonprofit organization.
Eligible projects are:
• Safety and security planning
• Purchase of safety and security equipment
• Purchase of security-related technology, which may include, but is not limited to:
Metal detectors; protective lighting; surveillance equipment; special emergency communications equipment; electronic locksets; deadbolts; trauma kits; and theft control devices
• Safety and security training
• Threat awareness and response training
• Upgrades to existing structures that enhance safety and security
• Vulnerability and threat assessments
• Specialty-trained canines
• Any other safety or security-related project that enhances safety or security of the non-profit organization
For more information on the grant program, visit https://www.pccd.pa.gov/schoolsafety/Pages/Non-Profit-Security-Grant-Fund.aspx.