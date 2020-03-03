Boy Scout Troop 48 in New Holland recently attended the local Boy Scout Camp Mack Winter Klondike in Brickerville, PA. The Klondike event tests scouts’ abilities and skills from many local troops, part of which is outside camping in winter conditions and creating a sled to traverse from different stations throughout the camp. The Troop 48 Senior Patrol achieved 1st Place overall at the event. Interested in what scouting has to offer? Contact Charles Ulrich at 717-371-5284 or email at ulrich@outlook.com.