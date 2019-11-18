Boy Scout Troop 48 New Holland Scouts Jack Bruggeman and Mark DeChristopher have entered the BSA Order of the Arrow Program.
The Order of the Arrow (OA) is the National Honor Society of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA), composed of Scouts who best exemplify the Scout Oath and Law in their daily lives as elected by their peer scouts. The society was created in 1915 as a means of reinforcing the Scout Oath and the Scout Law. It uses imagery commonly associated with American Indian cultures for its ceremonies. These ceremonies are usually for recognition of leadership qualities, camping skills, and other scouting ideals.
Influenced by Scout camp customs, the OA uses symbols and rituals to impart a sense of community.
Inducted members, known as Arrowmen or Brothers, are organized into local youth-led lodges that harbor fellowship, promote camping, and render service to Boy Scout councils and their communities. Each lodge corresponds to a BSA council in the area. Lodges are further broken down into chapters, which correspond to a district in scouting. Members wear identifying insignia on their uniforms, most notably the OA pocket flap that represents their individual OA lodge and the OA sash worn at official OA functions.
Interested in what scouting has to offer? Contact Scoutmaster Charles Ulrich at 717-371-5284 or email at ulrichc@outlooklcom.